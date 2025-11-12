Serious Fraud Office prosecutor wins economic crime award

SFO case controller recognised at Tackling Economic Crime Awards.

Liz Collery, Case Controller at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has won the Outstanding Female Economic Crime Professional award at the annual Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs).

The TECAs celebrate individuals and organisations across law enforcement, private industry, academia and the public sector who demonstrate innovation, collaboration and impact in the fight against economic crime.

Liz was recognised for her role as a talented prosecutor, responsible for leading significant SFO cases, including the Amec Foster Wheeler settlement and the successful bribery case against Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd.

In 2021, she led the case against Amec Foster Wheeler, resulting in a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) valued at £103 million. This settlement addressed extensive misuse of corrupt agents within the engineering sector, sending a strong deterrent message about industry-wide misconduct.

The following year, Liz co-led the SFO’s investigation into senior-level bribery allegations at global commodity giant Glencore. This resulted in the largest penalty ever imposed after a corporate criminal conviction in the UK, highlighting the prosecutorial rigour she brings to complex economic crime.

Liz was also commended for her commitment to developing the next generation of financial crime professionals. She currently leads and mentors a team of around 25 investigators and legal professionals, instilling in them the ethical rigour and strategic thinking required for public prosecutions.

Three other SFO colleagues were also nominated for awards at the ceremony: Andrew Grieve, Sarah Goudarzi and Simon Daniel.

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), recently said: