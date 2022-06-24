Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Serious Fraud Office secures Glencore conviction on seven counts of international bribery
Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd were yesterday convicted on all charges of bribery brought against it by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). At Southwark Crown Court, the company admitted to multiple counts of paying bribes to secure access to oil and generate illicit profit.
The SFO’s investigation exposed that Glencore, via its employees and agents, paid bribes of over $28 million for preferential access to oil, including increased cargoes, valuable grades of oil and preferable dates of delivery. These actions were approved by the company across its oil operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan.
Glencore will be sentenced on 2nd and 3rd November his year.
Notes to Editors:
- The Serious Fraud Office fights complex financial crime to deliver justice and protect the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business. We investigate and prosecute the most serious or complex cases of fraud, bribery and corruption.
- The guilty pleas were entered at the Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing in front of the Recorder of Westminster HHJ Taylor.
- The SFO has worked in parallel with the US and collaboratively with the Dutch and Swiss prosecutors on its investigation.
- Operation Azoth is an investigation into the UK based subsidiary of Glencore, Glencore UK Ltd and its 100% owned subsidiary Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd, in relation to oil trading and related activities.
- Glencore has been convicted of seven counts of bribery under the Bribery Act 2010, five substantive charges under Section 1 and two under the corporate failure to prevent bribery offence, section 7.
Press Office contact details:
Email: news@sfo.gov.uk
Phone: +44 (0)7557 009842
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2022/06/21/serious-fraud-office-secures-glencore-conviction-on-seven-counts-of-international-bribery/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
Fraudulent duo each sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after successful SFO prosecution16/06/2022 14:38:00
Following the SFO’s successful investigation and prosecution, Andrew Nathaniel Skeene (44) and Junie Conrad Omari Bowers (45) were yesterday sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 11 years’ imprisonment.
Second fraudster jailed over fake investment scheme30/05/2022 09:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) can confirm the imprisonment of a convicted fraudster who conned investors out of £72.5 million with false claims of supplying services to the London Olympic Village.
Serious Fraud Office recovers almost £600k from bank accounts of former Petrofac fixer03/05/2022 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has recovered £567,466.53 from personal bank accounts linked to a former fixer for the Petrofac group.
SFO “Operation Steamroller” returns additional £1 million to more than 200 victims29/04/2022 14:38:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will be returning over £1 million to more than 200 victims, following one of the largest boiler room frauds ever pursued by a UK authority.
SFO Steps Up Investigation into Gupta Businesses28/04/2022 13:05:00
On Wednesday 27 April, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.
SFO investigates Arena Television Limited24/02/2022 13:05:00
The SFO is conducting a criminal investigation into the business practices of individuals associated with Arena Television Limited and its linked entities.
SFO investigation delivers over £200,000 compensation for the people of Nigeria22/02/2022 13:05:00
Over £200,000 in compensation obtained by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler Energy PLC, will be given to the people of Nigeria after a UK-Nigeria Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday.
SFO secures confiscation against former Petrofac executive16/12/2021 13:05:00
Following a hearing yesterday at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secured a confiscation order worth over £140,000 against former senior Petrofac executive, David Lufkin.