Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan

The SFO today published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and working ‘more vigorously’ with domestic and international partners.

The Business Plan 2025-26 is the next step in the SFO’s ambition to be bolder and more pragmatic as an organisation.

This approach has already delivered faster progression of cases with stricter case discipline creating capacity to open eight new investigations and charge a case within 15 months of opening.

This year, the SFO aims to use the new “failure to prevent fraud” offence, part of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, which comes into force in September. The plan also includes delivery of refreshed corporate guidance for engaging with the SFO and advancing plans for a whistleblower incentivisation scheme.

Operational divisions will also begin rolling out Technology Assisted Review (TAR), which has been found during a pilot to review documents for disclosure up to 40 per cent faster than our standard method.

The SFO will continue to invest in its covert operational capacity and work more closely with key law enforcement and regulatory partners. The SFO recently created a new taskforce to tackle international bribery and corruption, with key partners Switzerland and France

Read the full SFO 2025-26 Business Plan (PDF, 2.8 MB, 9 pages), including a message from Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office.