Serious Fraud Office Strategy 2024-2029

Serious Fraud Office raids three properties and makes four arrests in new £140m property fraud investigation

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (21 February 2024) raided three residences and made four arrests in Merseyside and Greater Manchester as it announced it is investigating Signature Group, a business that attracted over a thousand UK and international investors in the redevelopment of iconic landmarks including Belfast’s Scottish Mutual Building and the Coal Exchange in Cardiff.