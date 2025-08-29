Serious Fraud Office’s counsel rates increase from 1 September

We are pleased to announce that counsel rates will increase from the start of September.

This change will apply to all counsel and the change will be made automatically. The increase will be met from within the SFO’s existing budget funded by savings and efficiencies found during the Spending Review.

Commenting on the increase Director of Legal Services, Matthew Wagstaff, yesterday said:

We take on the most complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases in the UK, cases which require specialist advice and expertise to progress. I’m therefore pleased to announce that from 1st September we will be increasing our counsel rates by 25%. Counsel provide advice and advocacy across our unique cases and this increase – which recognises there has been no uplift for almost twenty years - will ensure we can continue to access high-quality representation and guidance across our cases.

Rates

These new rates are applicable to all counsel on one of the SFO panels as set out below. They will apply to all work carried out from 1 September 2025.

Counsel who progress to a higher panel or who are appointed to King’s Counsel during the lifetime of an instruction will have their fees uplifted accordingly to that higher rate from the applicable date.

King’s Counsel

For five years or more on 1 September, your Hourly Rate will increase from £185 to £230.

For less than five years on 1 September, your Hourly Rate will increase from £165 to £205.

Panel Counsel

Panel A, your Hourly Rate will increase from £105 to £130.

Panel B, your Hourly Rate will increase from £85 to £105.

Panel C, your Hourly Rate will increase from £75 to £95.

If you have any questions about the new rates or panel counsel work, please email the SFO Commercial team.