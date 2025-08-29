Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Serious Fraud Office’s counsel rates increase from 1 September
We are pleased to announce that counsel rates will increase from the start of September.
This change will apply to all counsel and the change will be made automatically. The increase will be met from within the SFO’s existing budget funded by savings and efficiencies found during the Spending Review.
Commenting on the increase Director of Legal Services, Matthew Wagstaff, yesterday said:
We take on the most complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases in the UK, cases which require specialist advice and expertise to progress. I’m therefore pleased to announce that from 1st September we will be increasing our counsel rates by 25%.
Counsel provide advice and advocacy across our unique cases and this increase – which recognises there has been no uplift for almost twenty years - will ensure we can continue to access high-quality representation and guidance across our cases.
Rates
These new rates are applicable to all counsel on one of the SFO panels as set out below. They will apply to all work carried out from 1 September 2025.
Counsel who progress to a higher panel or who are appointed to King’s Counsel during the lifetime of an instruction will have their fees uplifted accordingly to that higher rate from the applicable date.
King’s Counsel
- For five years or more on 1 September, your Hourly Rate will increase from £185 to £230.
- For less than five years on 1 September, your Hourly Rate will increase from £165 to £205.
Panel Counsel
- Panel A, your Hourly Rate will increase from £105 to £130.
- Panel B, your Hourly Rate will increase from £85 to £105.
- Panel C, your Hourly Rate will increase from £75 to £95.
If you have any questions about the new rates or panel counsel work, please email the SFO Commercial team.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/serious-fraud-offices-counsel-rates-increase-from-1-september
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO charges six in complex pension fraud investigation24/07/2025 17:10:00
Suspected criminality involves £75 million invested into storage units.
Response to Supreme Court judgment24/07/2025 13:05:00
A statement given yesterday by the Serious Fraud Office on R v Hayes and R v Palombo.
SFO freezes over 10K in crypto assets from Arena TV’s CEO18/07/2025 12:05:00
SFO has frozen £10,865.76 in Bitcoin and £289.30 in USDC (value at the time of freezing) in cryptocurrency belonging to Arena TV's CEO, Richard Yeowart.
SFO and DOJ affirm commitment to joint working to tackle crime30/06/2025 10:10:00
The Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) met with the Head of the Criminal Division at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week as part of strengthening their important partnership in tackling financial crime.
SFO's top accountant awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours16/06/2025 11:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office is delighted to announce that Nick Stroud, Head of Forensic Accountancy, has been awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list.
SFO investigates alleged multi-million-pound council fraud05/06/2025 12:05:00
Serious Fraud Office announces investigation into Rockfire Investment Finance Plc.
SFO charges global aircraft parts supplier with fraud offence28/05/2025 16:10:00
Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala is charged with fraudulent trading as part of an SFO investigation into a company that sold parts for aircraft engines.
SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation02/05/2025 13:05:00
The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.