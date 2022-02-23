Scottish Government
Serious Organised Crime Taskforce Strategy updated
Justice Secretary Keith Brown welcomes partnership approach.
A strategy to combat serious organised crime has been strengthened following a number of notable successes that have greatly benefitted Scotland’s communities and businesses.
The updated Serious Organised Crime Taskforce Strategy will see better collaboration across all sectors with an emphasis on identifying the key threats and ensures Scotland’s response to those threats remain effective and continue to reduce the harm that organised crime causes communities.
Organised crime is a serious threat and Scottish society pays for it every day, either directly as victims or indirectly by paying for services such as the police, prosecution and health that are required to respond to it.
Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency actively work with agencies in Scotland, the UK and internationally to tackle organised crime and to dismantle the groups responsible. This activity has delivered significant successes in recent times, particularly through the UK-wide Operation Venetic, and Scottish Operation Barricade which has seen the removal of firearms and significant quantities of illegal drugs from our streets alongside a number of arrests.
Cabinet Secretary for Justice Keith Brown said:
“I want to see a Scotland where we all work together to reduce the harm caused by organised crime. Harm reduction will benefit our communities, businesses and every one of us.
“Serious Organised Crime Taskforce members continue to work with other organisations at home and abroad to tackle these threats. Our multi-partnership approach has delivered notable successes, but there is more to be done.
“This updated strategy puts the emphasis firmly on identifying the key threats and putting our response to those threats at the heart of our efforts. We will have the greatest chance of success if everyone in Scotland plays their part in continuing to disrupt serious organised crime groups to reduce the harm they cause to our communities.”
