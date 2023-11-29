Ministry of Defence
Service Police super-complaints: designated bodies
Organisations that have met the criteria to be designated by the Secretary of State for Defence are listed here.
In July, the Ministry of Defence announced a six-week application window for organisations to apply for designation status to make a super-complaint for the new statutory Service Police Complaints regime that came into force on 19 June 2023. This application window was subsequently extended until Friday 6 October 2023.
Following the closure of the application window, four organisations have been designated as super-complaints bodies. These are:
- Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse
- Centre for Military Justice
- Royal Air Force Association
- Salute Her UK
As set out in the Service Police (Complaints etc.) Regulations 2023, only a body designated by the Secretary of State for Defence may raise issues on behalf of the public about patterns or trends in service policing that are, or seem to be, significantly harming the interest of the public.
Designated bodies are reminded that they should collaborate effectively with non-designated organisations and, where appropriate, make a complaint on the matters raised with it by a non-designated body.
As a consequence of this notice, separate guidance on how to make a super-complaint will be made available to designated bodies.
Guidance and the application form for bodies seeking designation as a Service Police super-complaint body will remain online to assist charities who may decide to apply in future application windows announced by the Ministry of Defence.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/service-police-super-complaints-designated-bodies
