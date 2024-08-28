Setting new standards in nuclear engineering

The UK engineering standards for gloveboxes and containment design are set to improve safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

They were produced by a cross sector team of experts from the civil and defence sides of the nuclear industry, led by the UK Alpha Resilience & Capability (ARC) Programme.

The standards were formally agreed by the UK’s major nuclear operators at a signing ceremony in June and are in the process of being adopted.

Engineering standards are the criteria and specifications used to guide engineering projects and processes.

This is the first time such an approach has been implemented to cover the lifecycle of gloveboxes and containment design.

Kierra Desay, UK ARC’s programme manager said:

Developing and agreeing these standards is a huge achievement for everyone involved. These standards will enhance the quality, safety, reliability, efficiency, and interoperability of engineering practices. They will help our supply chain to understand exactly what we need so they can help us improve the technology, safety, and sustainability of gloveboxes. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their contributions and of course the operators for ultimately adopting the standards.

Gloveboxes are integral to many operations in the nuclear industry. They allow hazardous materials to be handled in a contained environment.

Thousands of new gloveboxes are needed to support current and future missions in the civil and defence sectors of the UK nuclear industry, at places like Sellafield and AWE.

The UK ARC programme is a partnership between government, nuclear operating companies, and the wider nuclear industry. It works to ensure the UK has the skills it needs to complete current and future missions related to special nuclear materials.

Partners include the Department for Energy & Net Zero, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the Office for Nuclear Regulation, Sellafield Ltd, Dounreay Sites Restoration Ltd, Atomic Weapons Establishment, National Nuclear Laboratory, and Nuclear Skills Strategy Group.