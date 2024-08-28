Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Setting new standards in nuclear engineering
A unique cross-sector collaboration has created an improved approach to the design and build of a key component in the nuclear industry.
The UK engineering standards for gloveboxes and containment design are set to improve safety, sustainability, and efficiency.
They were produced by a cross sector team of experts from the civil and defence sides of the nuclear industry, led by the UK Alpha Resilience & Capability (ARC) Programme.
The standards were formally agreed by the UK’s major nuclear operators at a signing ceremony in June and are in the process of being adopted.
Engineering standards are the criteria and specifications used to guide engineering projects and processes.
This is the first time such an approach has been implemented to cover the lifecycle of gloveboxes and containment design.
Kierra Desay, UK ARC’s programme manager said:
Developing and agreeing these standards is a huge achievement for everyone involved.
These standards will enhance the quality, safety, reliability, efficiency, and interoperability of engineering practices.
They will help our supply chain to understand exactly what we need so they can help us improve the technology, safety, and sustainability of gloveboxes.
I’d like to thank everyone involved for their contributions and of course the operators for ultimately adopting the standards.
Gloveboxes are integral to many operations in the nuclear industry. They allow hazardous materials to be handled in a contained environment.
Thousands of new gloveboxes are needed to support current and future missions in the civil and defence sectors of the UK nuclear industry, at places like Sellafield and AWE.
The UK ARC programme is a partnership between government, nuclear operating companies, and the wider nuclear industry. It works to ensure the UK has the skills it needs to complete current and future missions related to special nuclear materials.
Partners include the Department for Energy & Net Zero, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the Office for Nuclear Regulation, Sellafield Ltd, Dounreay Sites Restoration Ltd, Atomic Weapons Establishment, National Nuclear Laboratory, and Nuclear Skills Strategy Group.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/setting-new-standards-in-nuclear-engineering
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
First Mission Board focuses on immediate action to make Britain a clean energy superpower01/08/2024 10:15:00
Energy Secretary chairs first energy Mission Board to accelerate the UK's efforts towards clean power by 2030 and energy independence.
Record breaking funding for clean energy in Britain31/07/2024 12:05:00
Government announces budget of over £1.5 billion to deliver homegrown clean energy projects and boost UK's energy security.
Chris Stark to lead Mission Control to deliver clean power by 203010/07/2024 10:10:00
Secretary of State Ed Miliband appoints Chris Stark to head new Mission Control tasked with turbocharging UK to clean power by 2030.
Boost for new National Wealth Fund to unlock private investment09/07/2024 16:09:00
The Government announces new plans to align key institutions under the National Wealth Fund that will boost growth and unlock investment.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband sets out his priorities for the department08/07/2024 15:15:00
Message from Ed Miliband following his appointment as the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme23/05/2024 16:25:00
Demand for heat pumps increases, as applications to the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme doubles.
New nuclear power plant earmarked for North Wales22/05/2024 11:20:00
Wylfa in Anglesey is the government's preferred site for a large-scale gigawatt nuclear power plant.
Updated approach to managing nuclear waste16/05/2024 16:15:00
Updated approach to managing nuclear waste for quicker, safe decommissioning.