Setting out our expectations for the smart device industry

We have today published our finalised guidance on consumer Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, setting out clear expectations for manufacturers and developers on how to use people’s personal information responsibly.

The guidance reflects feedback from both the public and industry following a 12-week consultation last year. It provides regulatory certainty on areas such as how to ask for informed consent, how to provide transparent privacy information and what tools need to be available for people to exercise their rights over their data.

William Malcolm, ICO Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Innovation, said:

“Connected devices process some of the most sensitive data about people's lives, from data about health to daily routines and family life. Product and device innovation holds huge potential to make a positive impact in so many areas of people’s lives, but that innovation must work for everyone. It is vital that product developers put privacy at the centre of product design and use data fairly and transparently.