Settlement fees waived for bereaved partners facing destitution

People dealing with the death of their partner and facing financial hardship will soon be able to apply to have the application fee for settlement waived, under new rules laid in Parliament yesterday.

Currently, people who wish to apply for settlement in the UK following the death of their partner are required to pay a £2,885 fee. This is despite the sudden change in financial circumstances that often occurs following a loss.

The policy change forms part of a fairer and more compassionate approach to those wishing to stay in the UK and facing acute financial vulnerability during times of grief.

From 9 October, those who qualify include partners on a family visa who meet the criteria for destitution, if their partner either had:

been a British citizen

indefinite leave to remain in the UK

been from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and had pre-settled status

Bereaved partners of members of HM Armed Forces, Gurkhas or Hong Kong military unit veterans (discharged before 1 July 1997) may also benefit from this fee waiver.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, yesterday said:

Losing a loved one is a deep and unimaginable pain, all too often compounded by the immense financial strain faced by those left behind. Widows, widowers, and their dependent children who had become integral parts of our communities can now apply for a fee waiver if facing destitution, in order to settle and keep the life they have built. This marks a fairer and more compassionate approach to those unable to afford the settlement fees, but who have often worked, paid their taxes and contributed to life here in the UK, including the partners of our military veterans.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns OBE MC MP, yesterday said: