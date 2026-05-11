Settlements in the West Bank are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank

Statement given recently (08 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank.

Colleagues, at the outset, I want to underline UK concern at rising conflict in the region and beyond.

I also want to stress that peaceful co-existence between communities is essential.

The United Kingdom was shocked by the despicable antisemitic terror attack in London last week.

There is no place in our societies for racially motivated hatred and violence, and we will continue to work to end such attacks and to promote tolerance amongst all communities.

Returning to the Arria, I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom is clear that a two state solution remains the only way to achieve lasting peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people.

However, as we have heard today, the viability of that future is being deliberately and rapidly eroded.

The current Israeli Government has nearly doubled the number of illegal settlements, including the E1 plan, which would cut the West Bank in two as we’ve just seen.

Security Council Resolution 2334 is clear.

These settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease.

And while settlements expand, so does the displacement of Palestinians from that same land.

This includes Basel’s hometown of Masafer Yatta.

It also includes the homes of many more.

2,500 Palestinians have been displaced this year due to demolitions, evictions, and settler attacks.

In Silwan in East Jerusalem, families have been forced out and watched as settlers take over the homes they have had for generations.

And as we’ve heard today, Israeli restrictions on movement and the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues are worsening the humanitarian situation, weakening the Palestinian Authority, and driving instability.

Second, these policies are accompanied by extreme violence.

OCHA report that 2025 saw the highest number of settler attacks on record.

Last year, Israeli security forces and settlers killed 240 Palestinians, with Palestinian militants killing 17 Israelis.

The United Kingdom strongly condemns all attacks on civilians.

As the occupying power, the Israeli Government has clear responsibilities for the protection of civilians, which are not being met.

Acts of settler violence are not a series of isolated incidents.

They represent an accelerated campaign to prevent a future Palestinian State driven by an extremist ideology, which even includes acts of settler terrorism.

Finally, these actions are underpinned by a culture of impunity.

While attacks by Palestinians are rightly investigated and prosecuted, the same cannot be said for crimes by settlers.

Accountability remains weak, with few criminal investigations and many cases closed without justice.

The United Kingdom is also concerned by recent comments by a senior IDF figure, noting that lethal force is used against Palestinian stone-throwers, but not against settlers committing the same crime.

If accurate, this suggests a discriminatory application of force that raises serious concerns under international law.

Colleagues, these actions constitute a coordinated effort to permanently change the demographic makeup of the West Bank and prevent the two state solution.

They undermine President Trump’s 20-Point Plan and risk further violence in the region.

Depriving the Israeli and Palestinian people of the peace they deserve.

We desperately want to see a different future: one that delivers peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.

That different future is possible.

And it is our duty to strive to achieve it.