Seven linked companies shut down after Insolvency Service investigation with Companies House

The companies appeared unrelated until a joint investigation uncovered similar conduct concerns.

The companies were registered in Lancashire, London, Manchester and Reading.

They appeared unrelated on the Companies House public registry until the Insolvency Service teamed up with Companies House and found evidence of a connection.

The seven companies were wound up by the High Court in Manchester on 22 September 2026.

Seven seemingly unrelated companies have been shut down after Insolvency Service investigators and Companies House combined to unearth evidence of a connection between them.

The companies – three of which were based in London and the other four in Lancashire, Manchester and Reading – were said to be involved in various trades including the wholesale of fruits, vegetables, oil and gas and another involved in property.

Attic Asset Ltd, Kevin Steven Fryer Ltd, Quality Imports & Exports Limited, Nigel Jones & Paul Bowden Ltd, Farm Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Ltd, Wiseman Press Ltd and Christopher Sherwood Limited were linked by similar incorporation histories, company name changes and comparable business descriptions.

The investigation also found:

Accounts filed at Companies House which appeared to contain false or misleading auditor information.

Named audit firms denied carrying out audits for the companies.

Several companies did not have a genuine presence at their registered office addresses.

Investigators were unable to confirm legitimate trading activity or identify who was actually controlling some of the companies.

The companies failed to co-operate with the investigation, preventing investigators from verifying their activities.

The companies were successfully wound up in the public interest at the High Court in Manchester on 22 September 2026.

David Usher, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service said:

These seven companies have been successfully shut down, and my thanks go to Companies House for their assistance in providing key evidence for these cases. This should send a clear message that companies cannot use false filings or misleading information to gain credibility and put other businesses at risk.

Matt Pennell, Head of Intelligence at Companies House, said:

The company register is a vital source of information, and those who use it must be able to trust the records it contains. False or misleading filings can undermine that trust and cause real harm. Working closely with the Insolvency Service, Companies House helped uncover links between these companies and support action to shut them down in the public interest, protecting the integrity of the register and those who rely on it.

Further information

Attic Asset Ltd company number 13117092. Registered office: Manor Road, Blackpool.

company number 13117092. Registered office: Manor Road, Blackpool. Kevin Steven Fryer Ltd company number 11255367. Registered office: New Spitalfields Market, Sherrin Road, London.

company number 11255367. Registered office: New Spitalfields Market, Sherrin Road, London. Quality Imports & Exports Limited company number 11476734. Registered office: no company address.

company number 11476734. Registered office: no company address. Nigel Jones & Paul Bowden Ltd company number 11256401. Registered office: Stratton Street, London.

company number 11256401. Registered office: Stratton Street, London. Farm Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Ltd company number 11265254. Registered office: no company address.

company number 11265254. Registered office: no company address. Wiseman Press Ltd company number 11477266. Registered office: Waterside Drive, Reading.

company number 11477266. Registered office: Waterside Drive, Reading. Christopher Sherwood Limited company number 11347284. Registered office: Great Queen Street, London.

Directors can find information about their obligations and responsibilities at the Insolvency Service’s Director Information Hub

Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.