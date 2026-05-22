Seven men charged over rape and child sexual abuse offences in Norfolk

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the charging of seven men who are allegedly part of a grooming gang in connection with rape and child sexual abuse offences in Norfolk.

Jamil Khalil, 20, Ahmadin Ahmadzai, 21, Qais Kaker, 20, Fazal Auryakhel, 20, Mohammed Farooq Sinwary, 23, Ali Ahamad, 21, and Sayed Wahid Davdzai, 20, has been charged with a range of rape and child sexual abuse offences during the period of August 2023 to May 2025.

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute seven men with rape and child sexual abuse charges for alleged offending during August 2023 to May 2025 – following a Norfolk Police Constabulary investigation into organised grooming gang activity in the county.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Norfolk Constabulary as they carried out their investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to editors