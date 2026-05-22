Crown Prosecution Service
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Seven men charged over rape and child sexual abuse offences in Norfolk
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the charging of seven men who are allegedly part of a grooming gang in connection with rape and child sexual abuse offences in Norfolk.
Jamil Khalil, 20, Ahmadin Ahmadzai, 21, Qais Kaker, 20, Fazal Auryakhel, 20, Mohammed Farooq Sinwary, 23, Ali Ahamad, 21, and Sayed Wahid Davdzai, 20, has been charged with a range of rape and child sexual abuse offences during the period of August 2023 to May 2025.
Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute seven men with rape and child sexual abuse charges for alleged offending during August 2023 to May 2025 – following a Norfolk Police Constabulary investigation into organised grooming gang activity in the county.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with the Norfolk Constabulary as they carried out their investigation.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
Jamil Khalil, DOB: 24/06/2005, of High Street, Dumbarton, Scotland, is charged with
• Seven counts of rape
• One count of human trafficking
• One count of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse
Ahmadin Ahmadzai, DOB: 15/05/2005, of Pottergate, Norwich, is charged with
• Nine counts of rape
• One count of human trafficking
• Two counts of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse
• One count of perverting the course of justice
Qais Kaker, DOB: 01/01/2006, of Black Horse Opening, Norwich, is charged with
• Four counts of rape
• One count of human trafficking
• Two counts of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse
• One count of perverting the course of justice
Fazal Auryakhel, DOB: 01/01/2006, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, is charged with
• One count of rape
Mohammed Farooq Sinwary, DOB: 06/03/2003, of St Benedicts Street, Norwich, is charged with
• Two counts of rape
Ali Ahamad, DOB: 05/04/2005, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, is charged with
• One count of rape
• Three counts of human trafficking
Sayed Wahid Daviodzai, DOB: 13/12/2005, of St Benedicts Street, Norwich, is charged with
• Four counts of rape
• One count of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse
Defendants will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 22 May 2026 for a first hearing.
Proceedings against the defendants are active and both have a right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/seven-men-charged-over-rape-and-child-sexual-abuse-offences-norfolk
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