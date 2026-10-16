Seven people charged by CPS after NFCU investigation into animal cruelty and unfit meat

They attended Westminster Magistrates following a lengthy and complex investigation by the Food Standard Agency’s (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).

The men who appeared in court via video-link are Tudor Organ, age 30 from Carmarthen, William Organ age 54 from Carmarthen, Simon Jones age 36 from Carmarthen, and David Hird age 29 from Ceredigion. Richard Agyemang age 58, Amjad Buttar age 58, and Abdul Rahman age 56, were all present in court, and are all based in London.

Charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are that all conspired to supply unfit meat. Tudor Organ and William Organ were also charged with animal cruelty in that they carried out an act causing an animal to suffer.

The NFCU are working with the CPS, who are prosecuting this case, as court proceedings continue.

Neil Castle, Deputy Head of the FSA’s NFCU said:

Seven people have appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face charges following a decision by the CPS. This comes after a lengthy and complex NFCU investigation into food crime offences. All were committed to Southwark Crown Court to appear on 11 November 2026 and are on unconditional bail.

Dean Quick, from the Crown Prosecution Service’s Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, said: