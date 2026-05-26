Seven years of progress for Sellafield’s major project delivery partnership

Blog posted by: Tom Gannon, 21 May 2026 – Major Projects, Mission delivery, Supply Chain, Waste management.

Sellafield’s Programme and Project Partners (PPP) has made strong progress over the past 7 years.

The partnership is delivering multiple major projects, improving safety, and bringing benefits to local communities

Building important new facilities

Two major projects are moving into their final delivery stages:

The Sellafield Product and Residue Store Retreatment Plant (SRP).

The SIXEP Continuity Plant (SCP).

Two further projects are also moving forward:

The Box Encapsulation Plant Product Store 2 (BEPPS2) is now in early construction.

The Lightly Shielded Store 1 (LSS1) is finalising its design ahead of going into construction.

More projects are also in the pipeline and benefiting from the partnership’s expertise. These will help safely manage and store nuclear material from older parts of the site.

Leading the way in safety

The launch of a dedicated Health, Safety and Wellbeing Hub in 2022 has supported industry-leading safety performance, including more than 10 million hours worked without a reportable incident as of May 2026 - the second time this milestone has been achieved since 2019.

Delivering smarter solutions

PPP is improving how work is done on the Sellafield site.

Examples include:

A new concrete plant built in 2022, reducing traffic and cutting carbon emissions.

A large land-clearance project in 2025, finished early and under budget. The cleared land will be used for future facilities like LSS1.

Improving how work is done

PPP has helped change how big projects are delivered at Sellafield.

Teams champion early engagement, shared ownership and mutual accountability. By bringing partners in sooner, PPP is improving cost control, scheduling and predictability, while also creating a culture where challenges are tackled together from the outset.

In 2024, a long-term delivery partner enterprise was completed.

This helps:

Improve planning and costs.

Support local businesses.

Bring new ideas into projects sooner.

PPP now works with around 300 suppliers, with 36% based in the North West and 62% classed as small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The partnership approach has been built on the foundation of ISO 44001, the international standard for collaborative business relationships.

PPP has also been recognised with awards from the Institute for Collaborative Working - reflecting not just what is delivered, but how it is delivered - through trust, collaboration and a shared sense of purpose.

Saving money and adding value

It's original business case committed to £700 million in benefits across the life of the contract. To date, £1.3 billion in benefits has been validated and £582 million delivered through the model, cost savings and avoidance.

The partnership has created over £180 million in social value to date. This includes:

£139 million spent with local suppliers.

£44 million spent with small businesses.

Over 19,500 volunteering hours has been delivered. Volunteers support programmes like Chapter One, helping children improve their reading.

Around 1,300 people work across its projects, with 57% drawn from the local Cumbria and Warrington areas.

PPP continues to support careers through apprenticeships, graduate schemes, academy programmes, and more than 70 internships.

The partnership is the first nuclear delivery organisation to achieve Investors in Diversity accreditation and is ranked among the country’s most inclusive employers.

Marking seven years of partnership

These achievements come as the partnership marks 7 years of working together.

It brings together Sellafield Ltd, KBR, Amentum, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Altrad Babcock, and a wider supply chain.

Together, they are delivering a long-term programme of major projects to support the safe clean-up of the Sellafield site.

This work helps manage some of the UK’s most hazardous nuclear materials, making the site safer for the future.

Euan Hutton, Sellafield Ltd chief executive officer, said:

“Thanks to all in PPP who over the last 7 years have made such a difference to the way in which we deliver major capital projects here at Sellafield. We are a nationally important asset that delivers for the UK, in the UK, and with the work done by the partnership, we will be able to continue to deliver on all of our current missions and new ones for many years into the future.”

Andy Sharples, Sellafield Ltd major projects director, said:

“Together we are delivering one of the UK’s most challenging long-term infrastructure programmes. Bringing in this model was a bold move for us and meant a radical change in the way we work. Seven years in, I’m extremely proud of the progress we're making and grateful to everyone across the partnership for the difference they continue to make.”

Steve Harnwell, PPP managing director, said:

“As we mark 7 years, it’s right to reflect on how far we’ve come. We continue to find smarter ways of working, strengthening delivery confidence while keeping our people safe and well. We remain focused on maintaining strong project health and ensuring we stay knowingly safe in everything we do. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, how we continue to overcome challenges, and excited about our future.”

Paul Deeran, Sellafield Ltd head of client for PPP, said:

"The last few years have seen us really start to see the benefits come from our approach with PPP, our first 2 projects are progressing at pace towards operations, and we're already embedding valuable lessons learned in our pre-construction projects to save time and taxpayers' money. When it comes to delivering major infrastructure projects, we're showing we are the right team for the job."

Loren Jones, Amentum senior vice president for Energy and Environment - International, said:

“Amentum is proud to be part of PPP, pioneering a unique approach to delivering the essential major infrastructure projects that will help deliver Sellafield’s mission of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations. This is a truly collaborative approach, embracing the wider West Cumbrian community.”

Richard Rippon-Swaine, KBR vice president, Europe, Africa & Caspian, said:

“KBR has been proud to bring our global programme delivery expertise to one of the UK’s most complex and nationally important infrastructure challenges - shaping a delivery model that puts safety, collaboration and long‑term value at its heart. What we are achieving together demonstrates how the right partnerships, built on trust and shared purpose, can deliver lasting impact where it matters most.”

Simon Smith, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure managing director, said:

“I remember day one when the contracts were signed for PPP, it’s hard to believe we’re already 7 years into the 20‑year delivery. When you step back and look at the programme, the teams that have been mobilised, the sheer scale of the projects being delivered, and the lasting positive impact being created, it really puts things into perspective. The model was always focused on delivering major infrastructure project at Sellafield differently. “That impact goes far beyond conventional delivery, from apprenticeships and graduate opportunities to local school engagement and wider social value. It’s an incredible amount to have achieved in 7 years, and Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is proud to be part of the programme.”

Simon Roberts, Altrad executive vice president, Nuclear & Defence, said:

“Reaching 7 years of the Programme and Project Partners partnership is a significant milestone and a testament to what can be achieved through long-term collaboration, shared purpose, and collective expertise. “Together, we are delivering some of the UK’s most important nuclear infrastructure projects safely, efficiently and with a strong focus on creating lasting value for the local community and wider supply chain. I’m incredibly proud of the contribution our teams continue to make in supporting Sellafield’s mission and helping shape a safer, more sustainable future.”

The PPP executive team