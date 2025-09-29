National Crime Agency
Seven-and-a-half years for Ecstasy producer
A Manchester drugs dealer has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
Stuart James, 45, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years at Manchester Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).
In August last year, NCA officers raided his home in Marsland Road, Sale, a lock-up in Failsworth and a disused business premises on Mitford Street, Stretford, which James used as a pill production factory. Officers discovered 17,000 MDMA pills weighing 6kg and with a street value of around £200,000.
Colleagues from Greater Manchester Police assisted with the raids and helped shut down the pill factory.
Officers also discovered just over half a kilo of cannabis and a series of pill presses.
James, an odd-job man, was arrested on 22 August as he drove through Cheadle in a blue transit van.
He admitted production of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
NCA operations manager Ben Rutter said:
“Organised crime groups don’t care about drug users’ health and safety, just making money.
“Users have no way of knowing what has gone into pills like those James made. These sorts of drugs can be contaminated with highly dangerous substances.
“The NCA and partners will continue doing all we can to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs.”
