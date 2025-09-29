Seven-and-a-half years for Ecstasy producer

A Manchester drugs dealer has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

Stuart James, 45, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years at Manchester Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

In August last year, NCA officers raided his home in Marsland Road, Sale, a lock-up in Failsworth and a disused business premises on Mitford Street, Stretford, which James used as a pill production factory. Officers discovered 17,000 MDMA pills weighing 6kg and with a street value of around £200,000.

Colleagues from Greater Manchester Police assisted with the raids and helped shut down the pill factory.

Officers also discovered just over half a kilo of cannabis and a series of pill presses.

James, an odd-job man, was arrested on 22 August as he drove through Cheadle in a blue transit van.

He admitted production of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

NCA operations manager Ben Rutter said: