Seventh Annual Report on the Implementation of the Scotland Act 2016

Report to inform parliament of the implementation work that has been carried out on fiscal powers devolved in the Scotland Act 2016.

Introduction

This is the seventh report on the implementation of the Scotland Act 2016. It is intended to inform Parliament of the implementation work that has been carried out on fiscal powers in the Scotland Act 2016 as required by paragraph 107 of the Fiscal Framework.

The UK Government produces a separate report on the implementation work they have carried out, which is published on the same day.

Previous reports informed on implementation of both Scotland Act 2012 and 2016 fiscal powers, with a report on the former required by Section 33 of the 2012 Act. Section 33 called for a ‘final report’ on or as soon as practicable after 1st April 2020, or if later, the first anniversary of the day on which the 2012 Act provisions came into force.

All provisions of the Scotland Act 2012 have now come into force, save for consequential amendments in Schedule 2 relating to the Scottish rate of income tax. Therefore, last year’s Implementation Report was the last to inform on the Scotland Act 2012, with this report being the first to only inform on the 2016 Act.

The Scotland Act 2016 received Royal Assent in March 2016 and devolved a range of further powers to the Scottish Parliament. These included:

Further income tax powers, including the power to set rates and bands

Assignment of Value Added Tax

Certain social security benefits

Provisions to introduce a new Scottish tax on the carriage of passengers by air from Scottish airports, and to disapply Air Passenger Duty in Scotland

Provisions to introduce a new Scottish tax on the commercial exploitation of aggregates, and to disapply the UK Aggregates Levy in Scotland

Fines, forfeitures and fixed penalties

This report provides an update on these sections, as well as non-legislative elements in the Fiscal Framework[1] including:

Block Grant Adjustments

Administration and implementation costs

Policy Spillover effects

Borrowing

Scotland Reserve

The report provides an update on all legislative, policy and implementation work that has been carried out since the previous report on 28th April 2022 and outlines any forecast administration and implementation costs incurred in 2022-23.

Administration costs are the ongoing costs incurred in supporting the delivery of the Scottish Government's responsibilities under the Scotland Acts 2012 and 2016. Implementation costs are one-off costs associated with the initial investment to set up all the necessary systems and other elements required for the delivery of the powers under the Scotland Acts 2012 and 2016, whether through setting up a body or a service or implementing IT systems.

The next report on the Scotland Act 2016 will be published in 2024.

