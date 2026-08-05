Severn Trent pollution incidents end in £2.2m for charities

Environment Agency investigations into illegal sewage discharges generate funds for wildlife restoration projects across the West Midlands region.

Investigations by the Environment Agency into water pollution incidents in the West Midlands has seen Severn Trent Water Limited contribute £2,277,424 million to countryside charities.

This money is now supporting a number of projects in the region after two Enforcement Undertakings (EU) were completed by the Environment Agency.

Severn Trent have contributed over £1.8 million to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust who are working on projects including the Severn Treescapes project, helping to plant and restore trees at a number of sites.

Another countryside charity to benefit is Severn Rivers Trust who are receiving £450,000.

Severn Trent will also cover the Environment Agency’s costs and carry out actions to stop offending, prevent a recurrence and/or restore any harm.

An Enforcement Undertaking is available to the Environment Agency as a sanction for dealing with some environmental offences.

The investigations have ended in the Environment Agency accepting EUs from Severn Trent for the two incidents which brought illegal sewage discharges into watercourses.

Incidents and payments

£1.5 million to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust for 2 unauthorised sewage discharges from Blackminster Wastewater Treatment Works, Evesham, Worcestershire. These occurred on 12 June 2022 and 20 August 2022 into Broadway Brook.

£327,424 to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust for failing to comply with a permit for levels of ammonia in effluent at Cheltenham (Hayden) Wastewater Treatment Works, Hayden Lane, on or before 13 September 2021.

£450,000 to Severn Rivers Trust from the same incident at Cheltenham (Hayden).

Geoff Craig, Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

While we continue to prosecute and sanction the most serious offences, Enforcement Undertakings allow companies to put right what went wrong and channel money directly into the environment. This figure of over £2.2 million will be invested back into the local area to enhance the environment, delivering real benefits for people and wildlife. We are continuing to drive meaningful improvements in water company performance, hold persistent offenders to account and ultimately create a cleaner water environment.

A spokesperson for the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust said:

The funding will support environmental restoration work in Gloucestershire, particularly the Severn Treescapes project, helping to plant and restore trees across the landscape. Trees play an important role in protecting rivers by filtering pollutants before they reach waterways, stabilising riverbanks, reducing soil erosion and helping to slow the flow of water during heavy rainfall. Alongside this work, we will continue to campaign for stronger action to protect our rivers, including through initiatives such as the Clean Water Now campaign, and work with partners to improve water systems.

A spokesperson for the Severn Rivers Trust said:

Enforcement Undertakings provide an opportunity to deliver targeted environmental improvements that help address the impacts of pollution and strengthen the resilience of our rivers. At Severn Rivers Trust, the funding secured will enable us to deliver a package of practical river restoration measures across the Severn catchment. Through river habitat restoration, floodplain reconnection, wetland creation and working with landowners to reduce diffuse pollution, these projects will help create healthier, more resilient river catchments.

Severn Trent Water Limited (reference EU1099)

The offences were:

operating without or other than in accordance with an environmental permit (water discharge activity) – Regulation 38(1)

failure to comply with a permit condition (water discharge activity) – Regulation 38(2)

They relate to two unauthorised sewage discharges from Blackminster Wastewater Treatment Works, Evesham, Worcestershire into Broadway Brook on 12 June 2022 and 20 August 2022.

This was a Reactive offer - they will contribute £1,500,000 to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust.

They will also cover the Environment Agency’s costs and carry out actions to stop offending, prevent a recurrence and/or restore any harm. The EU was accepted on 12 February 2026.

Severn Trent Water Limited (reference EU1089)

This offence was failure to comply with a permit condition (water discharge activity) – Regulation 38(2). It relates to the failure to comply with or contravention of the permitted levels of ammonia in effluent at Cheltenham (Hayden) Wastewater Treatment Works, Hayden Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire on and before 13 September 2021. This was a reactive offer.

They will contribute: £327,424 to Gloucester Wildlife Trust, £450,000 to Severn Rivers Trust.

They will also cover the Environment Agency’s costs and carry out actions to stop offending, prevent a recurrence and/or restore any harm. The EU was accepted on 29 May 2025.

What is an Enforcement Undertaking?

An Enforcement Undertaking is available to the Environment Agency (EA) as an alternative sanction to prosecution or monetary penalty for dealing with certain environmental offences.

It is a legally binding voluntary agreement proposed by a business (or an individual) when the EA has reasonable grounds to suspect that an environmental offence has occurred.

Enforcement Undertakings for environmental offences were introduced under the Environmental Civil Sanctions (England) Order 2010 and the Environmental Civil Sanctions (Miscellaneous Amendments) (England) Regulations 2010.

Accepting an Enforcement Undertaking is always at the discretion of the EA. But if accepted enables firms and individuals who have damaged the environment or operated outside of legislative requirements to offer to complete actions which will address the cause and effect of their offending, including making a payment to an appropriate project.