Severn Valley communities invited to learn about plans for area

Communities along the Severn Valley are invited to find out more about plans to manage water and enhance communities at a series of drop-in events.

Residents and business owners along the upper Severn Valley are invited to a series of drop-in sessions being held later this year where they can find out more about plans to manage water and enhance communities in the area.

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) is an initiative led by a partnership of the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council which aims to enhance water management and create resilient environments across the Upper Severn catchment.

The Partnership will be at the drop-in sessions below to discuss how it will be developing plans to make the Severn a more vibrant and resilient river catchment, and members of the communities are invited to the drop-in session to find out more.

As well as considering future options for the upper Severn catchment, the SVWMS is also exploring the different funding approaches that would be needed to take forward future implementation in what is a challenging funding environment.

The drop-in sessions will be held on the following dates:

7 November – Newtown Library, Park Lane, Newtown, SY16 1EJ

26 November – Llanidloes - Hanging Gardens Project, Bethel St, Llanidloes SY18 6BS

10 December – Meifod – Meifod Cobra Rugby Club, Meifod, SY22 6HF

13 January – Oswestry – Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry, SY11 2EG

29 January – Shrewsbury – Shropshire Wildlife Trust, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6AH

These sessions, which coincide with briefings for local parish and community councils in Powys and Shropshire, are designed to provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the project, ask questions, and share their views.

People can also keep up to date with progress of the scheme and all the latest news and events by viewing the new SVWMS website, which seeks feedback from those with an interest in the scheme.

The project is investigating a combination of sustainable land use management, in conjunction with current land uses, up-scaled nature-based solutions, and sensitive engineering methods to improve flood risk resilience and water management in the catchment area.

If delivered, the SVWMS will bring numerous benefits to communities and businesses across the Severn catchment in England and Wales:

Improved Flood Risk Management: By implementing a combination of measures, the project will help slow the flow of water upstream, reducing the risk of flooding in downstream areas.

Enhanced Biodiversity: The project will contribute to halting biodiversity decline by creating and improving habitats such as wetlands, reed beds, and woodlands. This will support a diverse range of plant and animal species.

Climate Resilience: The regenerative approach of the SVWMS will positively contribute to addressing the climate crisis by enhancing the natural environment’s ability to absorb and store carbon.

Social Value: The project will engage local communities and involve them in the decision-making process, fostering a sense of ownership and stewardship over the natural environment.

Economic Benefits: By improving water management and reducing flood risks, the project can protect local businesses and infrastructure, contributing to the overall economic resilience of the region.

David McKnight, Environment Agency Area Flood and Coastal Risk manager for the West Midlands yesterday said:

“Delivering the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a long-term solution to sustainable water management and has the potential to better protect thousands of homes and businesses from flood risk across the upper Severn catchment in England and Wales. “We are looking forward to sharing progress as it is made and for people to contribute and engage with us as the project advances. We want to hear from all areas of the Severn community as we embark on the strategy that the catchment needs to be able to adapt to our changing climate and continue to thrive. “The new SVWMS website will be a reliable and informative resource for anyone wanting to engage with partners and we will update the venue details of our community drop-in sessions and event summaries there too.”

Gavin Bown, Natural Resources Wales, Head of Operations for Mid Wales yesterday said:

“This is an ambitious but important project as we face a climate and nature emergency. We are seeing adverse weather events, such as flooding and periods of drought, occurring more frequently than we have experienced in recent decades. “The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) is looking at new and innovative ways to supplement our flood risk management activities and help further address these issues through using natural flood management to reduce the risk of flood or drought by working with natural systems. “NRW and Welsh Government are committed to the sustainable management of our natural resources. The SVWMS is a project which could provide us with additional longer-term solutions to sustainably manage water in the Severn catchment. We welcome the opportunity for communities to help inform the scheme.”

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, at Powys County Council, added:

“The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a significant opportunity to address climate impacts being experienced within our communities in Powys. We’re excited to be a partner in this initiative and would encourage participation in the upcoming community events to learn more about the project and the potential opportunities it could bring.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport at Shropshire Council, added: