Sex offender ordered to spend longer in prison

A convicted sex offender has been ordered to spend longer in prison after his case was reviewed by the Court of Appeal.

Michael King (57), from East London, has seen his prison sentence for multiple sexual offences increase to 19 years after the Solicitor General referred his conviction as being unduly lenient.

King was sentenced on 14 July 2023 at St Albans Crown Court to 16 years, plus an extended licence period of 4 years.

He was convicted of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, attempted sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, indecency with a child, and indecent assault.

The court heard the offences were committed in the early 1990s when the offender was 25 and the victim was nine or 10.

Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, said:

The offender is a dangerous predator who preyed on a child for his own sexual gratification. I was appalled by this case and the court has rightfully concluded that he should serve longer behind bars.

On Thursday 12 October 2023, the Court of Appeal increased King’s sentence to 19 years after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. His four-year extended license remained unchanged

On 16 May 2023, King was convicted after a trial of seven counts of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, contrary to section 5 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956; attempting to commit such an offence; four counts of indecency with a child, contrary to section 1 of the Indecency with Children Act 1960; and three counts of indecent assault, contrary to section 14 of the 1956 Act.