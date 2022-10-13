Sex offender receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal

Haydn Carter has sentence increased after ULS referral

A man who sexually abused a child has had his jail term increased after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal for being unduly lenient.

Haydn Carter, now 47, abused the teenager on at least 6 occasions between 2000 and 2002.

On 5 July 2022, at Guildford Crown Court, he was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months’ imprisonment for two offences of indecent assault.

Following the sentencing, his case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On 13 October 2022, the Court found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 7 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said:

“Over a two-year period, Carter repeatedly abused a vulnerable young person causing immeasurable damage to her.

“I welcome this increased sentence which better reflects the harm caused. It sends a clear message that sexual offences will not be tolerated and will be addressed with robust punishment.”