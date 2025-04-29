Sex offenders to be stripped of refugee protections

Foreign nationals who commit sex offences will be excluded from asylum protections in the UK as part of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Tougher border security measures will keep British streets safer, with foreign sex offenders to be excluded from refugee protections as the government announces new measures to slash the asylum backlog and strengthen border security through the Plan for Change.

At present, the Refugee Convention entitles countries to refuse asylum to terrorists, war criminals and individuals convicted of a ‘particularly serious crime’ who present a danger to the community – defined in the UK as an offence carrying a sentence of 12 months or more.

For the first time, any conviction of a crime that qualifies a foreign national for the sex offenders register will lead to them being denied refugee status, toughening our approach to border security through stricter enforcement of the rules.

The law change, which will be introduced through a new amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, also marks a further step in the government’s landmark mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade, making Britain’s streets safer and sending a clear message that sexual offences will be treated with the seriousness they deserve.

The new law comes alongside stronger measures to cut the asylum backlog and save taxpayer money, by giving the tribunals a new target to reduce the time they take to consider appeals from asylum seekers in accommodation, as well as rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) across asylum processing to speed up decision making.

Under the new measures, the first-tier Tribunal Immigration and Asylum Chamber will have a new 24-week target to decide appeals brought by those receiving accommodation support, or who are foreign offenders. This will help stop lengthy legal battles, moving failed asylum seekers out of hotels faster and removing those with no right to be in the country.

The bill will also introduce tougher measures to weed out people who pose as immigration lawyers or advisers, by offering ‘advice’ to migrants on how to claim asylum in the UK and lodge fraudulent claims. The Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) will get expanded powers to hit these crooks with fines of up to £15,000.

Major progress has already been made in fixing the foundations of the asylum system under the new government, with the return of more than 24,000 people with no right to be in the UK in the first 9 months after the election, including a 16% increase in removals of foreign criminals, and asylum decision-making up 52% in the last 3 months of 2024.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

We are restoring order to a broken asylum system that has been mired in delay and dysfunction for far too long, and we are strengthening our system to make sure that the rules are respected and enforced. Sex offenders who pose a risk to the community should not be allowed to benefit from refugee protections in the UK. We are strengthening the law to ensure these appalling crimes are taken seriously. Nor should asylum seekers be stuck in hotels at the taxpayers’ expense during lengthy legal battles. That is why we are changing the law to help clear the backlog, end the use of asylum hotels and save billions of pounds for the taxpayer. This is part of our Plan for Change to strengthen our borders, make our streets safer and restore order to the broken system the last government left behind.

Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister Jess Philips yesterday said:

We are determined to achieve our mission of halving violence against women and girls in a decade. That’s exactly why we are taking action to ensure there are robust safeguards across the system, including by clamping down on foreign criminals who commit heinous crimes like sex offences. It is right we ensure that convicted, registered sex offenders are not entitled to refugee status, as part of our work to see these awful crimes treated with the seriousness they deserve and perpetrators held to account.

Alongside these measures, AI will be deployed to support caseworkers to make swifter decisions on asylum claims – preventing asylum seekers from being stuck in limbo at the taxpayers’ expense, delivering quicker answers to those in need and removal of those with no right to be here.

Caseworkers will use AI to speed up access to the relevant country advice, and summarise lengthy interview transcripts, streamlining asylum processing without compromising on the quality of human decisions. The tech could save decision makers up to an hour per case.

As announced last month, alongside these critical measures to reform the asylum system, the government will also table an amendment to the bill which requires companies hiring people in the gig economy to carry out checks confirming that anyone working in their name is eligible to work in the UK, bringing them in line with other employers.

These vital checks confirm someone’s immigration status and allow them to legally work in the UK, meaning that for the very first time, employment checks will be extended to cover businesses hiring gig economy and zero-hours workers in sectors like construction, food delivery, beauty salons and courier services.

In addition to these measures, the landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will empower law enforcement to intervene faster and more effectively, using counterterror-style powers to disrupt the people-smuggling gangs and placing restrictions on foreign offenders living in the community, including mandatory electronic tags, strict night-time curfews and enforced exclusion zones while awaiting removal.

Further background

The measures are to be tabled ahead of report stage of the landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill in the House of Commons.

Foreign sex offenders

Under the UK Borders Act 2007, a deportation order must be made where a foreign national has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months. This is subject to several exceptions, including where it would breach UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention.

However, the Refugee Convention allows protection to be denied to those who, having been convicted of a ‘particularly serious crime’, constitute a danger to the community in the UK. The proposed amendment will create a presumption that individuals convicted of sexual offences making them subject to notification requirements will be denied this protection. This does not alter the long-standing principle that all claims must be considered on a case-by-case basis, to ensure they meet the criteria regarding the seriousness of the crime, and the danger posed to the community

Supported accommodation and foreign national offender appeals

Under the new proposals, the first-tier Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber will be required to determine an asylum appeal lodged by a person receiving accommodation support, or from a non-detained foreign national offender within 24 weeks where it is reasonably practicable to do so. The latest published statistics show appeals to the tribunal take on average nearly 50 weeks to process.

Currently, there is no set timeframe for the courts to consider these cases. Speeding up these appeals will help keep people moving through the asylum system rather than get stuck in accommodation at a cost to the taxpayer and speed up foreign offender deportations. This will assist with ending the use of hotels as asylum accommodation and facilitate swifter deportations.

Just last month (March 2025), the government also announced more funding to boost the number of days the first-tier and upper-tier tribunals (of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber) can sit at near maximum capacity, helping to speed up decision-making and keep the system moving.

Immigration advice

Providing immigration advice without being registered with the IAA or a recognised legal regulatory body is a criminal offence which can lead to jail time, and the new amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will give the IAA stronger powers to pursue those who breach those rules.

The IAA is the only regulatory watchdog that can investigate and prosecute those pretending to be immigration lawyers or qualified advisers without any authority to do so. These sham lawyers could be acting as middlemen for those trying to abuse the immigration system in a bid to stay in the UK or trying to cash in on people’s desperation providing poor quality or outright fraudulent immigration advice.

Illegal working

The government previously announced it will strengthen illegal working checks in a new amendment as set out on GOV.UK.

On wider government AI work

This new tool follows the Prime Minister setting out that he will ‘push forward with the digitisation of government services’ to find £45 billion worth of productivity savings, as the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology sets out how it will put AI and technology to work across public services.