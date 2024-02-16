Sexual assault and harassment have absolutely no place in the trade union movement – TUC

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on reports of an internal Aslef survey of members which found serious instances of sexual assault, harassment and bullying

"Sexual assault, harassment and bullying have absolutely no place in the trade union movement.

“The findings of this survey are extremely serious. We stand with the victims and survivors.

“It’s right that Aslef commissioned an internal survey to understand the nature and extent of sexual harassment and bullying in the union.

“And it’s right that Aslef are taking action by putting in place new measures to protect women in their union and keep staff and members safe.

“We know sexual harassment is endemic across society – and our union movement is no exception.

“Tackling and preventing sexual harassment in our movement and in every workplace is a priority for the TUC and our member trade unions.”

On action the TUC is taking, Paul added:

“The TUC is continuing to roll out its dedicated programme of training union officers and senior leaders to tackling sexual harassment and the cultures that enable it.

“And we have produced a toolkit developed with experts, tailored for trade union workplaces, which sets out useful resources for employers and union reps – including guidance on producing risk assessments to prevent sexual harassment.

“Our work will not stop there – we know there is lots more to do to tackle sexual harassment in our movement and in every workplace.

“The union movement must be a place where women feel safe and supported.”