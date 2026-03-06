Sexual health doctor sentenced after assaulting and secretly filming patients for his own sexual gratification

A doctor who exploited patients by sexually assaulting them and secretly filming them during routine examinations has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Dr Timothy Girling, 55, of West Molesey, Surrey, carried out intimate physical examinations at at a medical centre in Bournemouth.

During one appointment, he conducted a sexual health examination that went far beyond what was clinically required, touching a patient’s genitals without consent.

The patient believed at the time that this was part of the medical procedure, and trusted that Girling was acting in a professional manner.

At a later appointment, the same victim heard the sound of a mobile phone beginning to record from behind a curtain and saw an iPhone partially concealed in Girling’s pocket.

Prosecutors proved his crimes were not isolated incidents, but part of a wider pattern of a horrific pattern of abuse.

When officers examined Girling’s phone, they found intimate images of other patients, including one man who had attended the clinic over the course of a year.

The investigation also uncovered instances of Girling encouraging a patient to send intimate images by email.

Lucy Paddick, of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“A doctor’s duty is to care for patients, not exploit them, and Timothy Girling repeatedly violated that fundamental trust. “These sexual offences, carried out under the guise of legitimate medical practice, were deeply calculated. “He manipulated vulnerable individuals and exploited them in clinical sittings – a place where they should feel safe and secure. “In court, we showed how he used his professional position to facilitate this offending and secretly record intimate examinations. “We hope these convictions demonstrate that such abuse of authority will be robustly prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Timothy Girling custody image

Further investigation uncovered a secretly recorded video of another young patient, filmed without consent during a brief appointment.

Dorset Police also recovered covert intimate recordings from inside Girling’s home address. These videos had no medical purpose and were taken solely for his own sexual gratification.

After being convicted by a jury of the voyeurism offences, Girling later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. A number of these were, including Category A photographs – the most serious possible – were found on his laptop.

Detective Constable Kit Little, of Dorset Police, added:

“Timothy Girling was in a position of trust as a sexual health doctor and exploited this by inappropriately touching and making recordings of his victims. “We have worked tirelessly since the initial report was first made in August 2023 to investigate Girling’s offending, identify further victims where possible and bring him to justice. “This would not have been possible without the strength and courage of the victims, who supported our investigation and the court process to ensure Girling was ultimately held to account. “I want to thank them as well as the health services involved who have supported our comprehensive investigation.”

