Sexual health services at risk of breaking point: LGA responds to UKHSA statistics on new STI diagnoses
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on statistics from the UK Health Security Agency showing a 23.8 per cent increase in the number of new diagnoses of STIs in 2022
“These new statistics continue to show that local council-commissioned sexual health services are at risk of breaking point, with rising demand coming at the same time as real terms cuts to funding.
“It is encouraging to see more people visiting their local sexual health clinic, which is a testament to the work of councils with hard-to-reach communities in their areas, as well as the new cutting edge treatments on offer.
“However, this is becoming increasingly unsustainable without a long term increase in councils’ public health grant, which goes towards funding vital sexual health services.
“The Government should ensure sexual and reproductive health funding is increased to levels which matches the increases local services have seen in demand. Investment in early intervention helps to save costs to the health service and prevents problems developing further down the line.”
Notes to editors
The LGA previously highlighted growing pressure on local sexual health services in our Breaking Point report, published last year.
Council public health teams have worked hard to engage hard to reach groups to encourage them to access sexual health services and support in their areas which are highlighted in case studies available on the LGA's website.
