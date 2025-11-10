Sexual health services remain under-resourced: LGA statement

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the recommendations from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee on sexual health services

“Councils have worked hard to maintain vital sexual health services despite a decade of real terms funding reductions and rising demand. We share the Committee’s concerns that these services remain under-resourced, which risks widening health inequalities and increasing pressure on other parts of the NHS.

“The Government must urgently commit to a national 10-year sexual and reproductive health strategy, as we have previously called for, backed by sustainable funding. This will provide clarity, tackle fragmentation in sexual health services, and ensure people can access the care and support they need quickly and confidentially. Councils are ready to work with partners to deliver a joined-up approach that improves outcomes for all communities.”