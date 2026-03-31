Sexual Health Test and Post Service review update

Public Health Wales is reviewing its Sexual Health Test and Post Service to ensure the service delivers the best quality of care to the people who use it.

As part of this, we have become aware of an issue with some of our Hepatitis C tests for those living with HIV. This has meant that some people who have self-declared that they are living with HIV and who have asked for a Hepatitis C test through the Sexual Health Test and Post Service have not been tested for Hepatitis C. This applies to test results received from the Test and Post Service between May 2020 and 25th February 2026 and was the result of a technical issue.

We are deeply sorry that this has happened. We are in the process of contacting those affected to offer them a test. We understand that this news may be worrying for those affected, and we have set up a helpline to support them.

Public Health Wales has taken immediate action to change our technical processes to avoid this happening again. We have also commissioned a full, independent external review into the Sexual Health Test and Post Service.

Each year our Sexual Health Test and Post Service processes nearly 100,000 requests for sexual health tests in Wales. The number affected by this issue represent a very small proportion of those tests.

Dr. Robin Howe, Director of Infection Services said:

"We understand this situation may have caused concern, and we want to sincerely apologise for any worry experienced. The technical cause of the issue has now been fully resolved. We want to reassure everyone that this is a safe service through which to receive sexual health advice and testing. Your health matters, and we encourage anyone who needs sexual health services to continue using the Sexual Health Test and Post Service to protect their health."

For more information, visit https://www.shwales.online/. For anyone who is still worried, there is a helpline for support: 0800 0352 877 It will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and 9am to 4pm on weekends.

For sexual health advice and support please contact your local sexual health clinic.

You can also receive support by contacting the following organisations:

Sxt.health

Terrence Higgins Trust

Dewis Cymru

NHS 111 get help for your symptoms

Live Fear Free

Frequently asked questions

What happened?

We have become aware of an issue with the tests offered for people living with HIV. This has meant that people who are living with HIV and who have asked for testing for sexually transmitted infections, including a Hepatitis C test, have not been tested for Hepatitis C. This applies to requests to the Sexual Health Test and Post Service for people living with HIV, received between May 2020 and 25th February 2026. The error was a result of a technical issue relating to the testing pathway.

We are deeply sorry this has happened.

How do I know if I am affected?

You may be affected if you are living with HIV and used the Sexual Health Test and Post Service to request a sexual health test at any point between May 2020 and 25 February 2026. We are in the process of contacting everyone who may be affected directly.

What does this mean for my health?

We understand this news may be worrying. However, the risk of Hepatitis C for most people living with HIV is believed to be low. Many people living with HIV are also routinely tested for Hepatitis C as part of their regular care, so you may already have been tested as part of your ongoing care with other services. We are offering everyone affected by this issue a new test so we can provide clarity and peace of mind.

What is Hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a virus carried in the blood that causes liver inflammation and can lead to long-term liver damage. It can be treated by a course of tablets, which successfully clears the virus in the vast majority of patients within 8-12 weeks.

How would I know if I have Hepatitis C?

Most people with Hepatitis C have no symptoms at all, and it would not be diagnosed without a test.

What happens next?

We are reviewing all people who have indicated they are HIV positive when ordering a test from our service. Where necessary, we will offer a Hepatitis C test to all who need it.

Has the problem been fixed?

Yes. We identified and fixed the technical issue on 25 February 2026. Everyone using the service from that date onwards are receiving the correct tests. We are also carrying out a full review of all our test processes to make sure there are no other issues.

Is it still safe to use the Sexual Health Test and Post Service?

Yes. The service is safe and continues to process nearly 100,000 test requests across Wales every year. We encourage anyone who needs sexual health testing to continue using the service.

Who can I contact if I am worried?

You can call our dedicated helpline on 0800 0352 877. It is open Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and 9am to 4pm on weekends. For wider sexual health advice and support, please contact your local sexual health clinic.