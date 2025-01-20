Sexual predator who raped women at knifepoint jailed for life

A sexual predator who raped lone women at knifepoint in Manchester City Centre has been jailed.

Stuart Thomson, 34, was jailed for life with an 18-year minimum term at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 17th January after being found guilty of raping three women and attempting to rape a fourth.

Joanne Lovick, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Thomson targeted lone women and lured them to a secluded location where he raped them at knifepoint.

“He showed no remorse for the trauma he inflicted with his brutal crimes, which have left a lasting impact on the four women he attacked.

“Even though Thomson denied his guilt and put the four women through the pain of a trial, the Crown Prosecution Service arranged for each of the victims to give their evidence in the way that was best for them – to minimise the impact of having to relive their ordeal.

“I would like to offer my deepest thanks to the women who have supported the prosecution and helped the CPS and Greater Manchester Police bring Thomson to justice.”

The attacks took place in the early hours of 31 January 2024 in Manchester City Centre. The women reported the offences independently, but it became clear the same man had carried out all the attacks.

Following his arrest on 4 February 2024, Thomson made no comment in his police interview and went on to plead not guilty to nine of the 10 offences charged. He admitted robbing one of the women of her handbag.

The Crown Prosecution Service and Greater Manchester Police worked together to put a strong case before the court, including eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage of Thomson and forensic evidence.

Having heard the evidence, the jury convicted Thomson of all nine offences.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Savazzi from GMP’s Longsight Criminal Investigations Department said: “It’s clear that Stuart Thomson is a dangerous sexual predator. He forcibly imposed himself upon these women in a violent and callous way with no consideration for the damage he was doing to them.

“I would like to praise our victims and survivors who have shown extraordinary courage throughout and have done all they can to assist the investigation and prosecution, it is their courage which has got us here today. This has been a lengthy and difficult process for them, and I am full of admiration for the courage and tenacity they have shown.

“By not accepting responsibility, Thompson has forced them to relive their pain throughout this trial. The harm offenders like Thomson cause are incalculable, but I hope this result goes some way in reassuring our victims, survivors, and members of the public that a dangerous man is off our streets.”