Sexual predator’s sentence increased after Solicitor General intervenes

A sexual predator who groomed a teenager he met online when she was 15 years old has his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Adam Leddra, from Fatfield in Washington, had his sentence increased to four years after the Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that Leddra met his victim on social media in June 2012 when she was 15 years old and he was 19.

Leddra began grooming the teenager online before he sexually abused the victim on several occasions.

He coerced the teenager through emotional blackmail to share indecent images and Leddra gave the victim a sexually transmitted infection.

When police arrested Leddra, he said he did not remember the victim, while denying he sexually abused her or coerced her into sexual acts.

The court heard that Leddra had previous cautions for possessing indecent images of a child and was jailed for 20 months in 2014 for similar offences against two other girls.

The victim provided impact statements to the courts where the teenager said she had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and that Leddra took advantage of her vulnerability and difficult home life.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

Adam Leddra is a dangerous sexual predator. He knew his victim was only a teenager but completely disregarded her age, preying on her vulnerabilities to unleash some of the most horrific sexual abuse. I welcome the court’s decision to increase his prison sentence and protect any more victims from harm. I want to commend the victim’s bravery for coming forward to help bring this perpetrator to justice.

On 23 December 2025 at Newcastle Crown Court, Adam Leddra was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Leddra also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite restraining order.

On Tuesday 19 May 2026, the Court of Appeal increased Adam Leddra’s sentence to four years.