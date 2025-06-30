SFO and DOJ affirm commitment to joint working to tackle crime

The Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) met with the Head of the Criminal Division at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week as part of strengthening their important partnership in tackling financial crime.

The meeting covered the DOJ’s latest white collar crime policies and the SFO and DoJ’s shared commitment to encouraging voluntary self-disclosure from companies as well as positive action to reduce the length of complex investigations to deliver swifter justice.

The meeting comes soon after the DOJ published its new white collar crime enforcement plan.

Director of Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, said:

I was delighted to meet with Matthew Galeotti, Head of Criminal Division at the US Department of Justice. Fraud, bribery, and corruption have a deeply damaging impact on people’s lives and our respective economies. This week we re-affirmed our long-standing commitment to working together wherever possible to tackle this threat. This meeting marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to strengthen our international approach to fighting financial crime with key partners. Together, we can more effectively pursue criminals and deliver justice.

Head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Matthew Galeotti, said: