Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO charges four individuals behind Patisserie Valerie collapse
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) yesterday brought fraud charges against four individuals, including a former director, who oversaw the financial failure of a chain of almost 200 high street bakeries.
The SFO has charged former director and Chief Financial Officer of Patisserie Holdings Plc for 12 years, Christopher Marsh, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, as well as Financial Controller Pritesh Mistry and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad. All four suspects were served with charges at their homes.
The SFO opened a full investigation into the conduct, codenamed “Operation Venom”, in October 2018. This came two days after the company abruptly suspended trading, closing 70 stores and causing the loss of over 900 jobs across the country when its debts were revealed.
The SFO has charged all four suspects with conspiring to inflate the cash in Patisserie Holdings’ balance sheets and annual reports from 2015 to 2018, including by providing false documentation to the company’s auditors. During this time, the company also reported holding £28 million in accounts, yet concealed £10 million in debts from its investors and creditors.
The defendants are summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10th October 2023 to hear the charges against them.
Lisa Osofsky, Director of the SFO, yesterday said:
“Patisserie Valerie’s abrupt collapse rocked our high streets – leaving boarded-up shops, devastating job losses and significant investor losses in its wake. Today is a step forward in getting to the bottom of this scandal.”
This case brings the total number of individuals charged by the SFO this year to ten, following fraud charges against three individuals in our Ethical Forestry Ltd case, and bribery charges against three individuals in our London Mining Plc case.
Related Cases
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2023/09/13/sfo-charges-four-individuals-behind-patisserie-valerie-collapse/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO Chief Capability Officer delivers keynote speech at 2023 Cambridge Symposium05/09/2023 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office’s Chief Capability Officer, Michelle Crotty, responsible for leading the SFO’s strategy, skills, resourcing and systems, yesterday delivered our keynote speech at this year’s Cambridge Symposium on Economic Crime.
SFO seizes Sheffield flat linked to £17 million bribery in China14/07/2023 16:20:00
Today at the High Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) successfully recovered a property worth £200,000 and over £8,000 in rental profits from Dr Guang Jiang, an agent who helped British technology company Sarclad Ltd to pay bribes to secure business in China.
SFO intercepts funds from sanctioned bank to return to international fraud victims19/06/2023 14:32:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will recover over £500,000 for the victims of a worldwide email fraud, after freezing money bound for a sanctioned Lebanese bank and securing High Court approval to use the unique case to trial a new approach to victim reparation.
Serious Fraud Office charges three directors with fraud for forestry investment in Costa Rica16/06/2023 11:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (14 June 2023) charged former company directors Stephen Greenaway, Paul Laver and Matthew Pickard with fraud in relation to a collapsed scheme where 3,500 UK investors lost millions of pounds.
HMCPSI publishes report on SFO’s case progression04/05/2023 13:25:00
Today, a report by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) has been published into the SFO’s case progression. HMCPSI is responsible for inspecting the SFO and this report follows up on progress against its 2019 inspection.
SFO recovers criminal assets from £740m property fraud concealed through school donation20/03/2023 15:05:00
The SFO recently (17 March 2023) confiscated an additional £92,500 from Achilleas Kallakis, one of the fraudsters behind the UK’s largest ever mortgage fraud case – ten years after his conviction.
SFO secures over $7 million from convicted Brazilian money launderer20/03/2023 12:05:00
The SFO recently (17 March 2023) recovered over $7,699,204 from convicted money launderer, Mario Ildeu de Miranda, after its investigation revealed he had channelled criminal proceeds through multiple international bank accounts using several different company names.
Glencore to pay £280 million for ‘highly corrosive’ and ‘endemic’ corruption07/11/2022 13:05:00
Glencore Energy UK Ltd will pay £280,965,092.95 million (over 400 million USD) after an SFO investigation revealed it paid US $29 million in bribes to gain preferential access to oil in Africa.
Harlequin resorts boss jailed for 12 years following SFO investigation03/10/2022 14:38:00
The man behind a £226 million fraud affecting thousands of British victims was recently (30 September 2022) jailed at Southwark Crown Court for 12 years following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).