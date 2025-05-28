Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO charges global aircraft parts supplier with fraud offence
Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala is charged with fraudulent trading as part of an SFO investigation into a company that sold parts for aircraft engines.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today charged Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala with fraudulent trading as part of its investigation into a company that sold airline parts for the passenger and cargo aircraft engines, the CF56 and CF6.
Zamora Yrala, the company director, is accused of operating UK-based AOG Technics for a fraudulent purpose. The company’s customers included airlines, maintenance providers and parts suppliers.
From 2019 to 2023 the company allegedly defrauded customers by falsifying documentation that related to the origin, status or condition of aircraft parts.
Planes in the UK and elsewhere around the world were grounded in 2023 after the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority, the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued safety alerts to airlines that may have bought or installed AOG’s parts.
Soon after, the SFO launched an investigation, later agreeing to conduct a joint investigation with Portuguese authorities into the supply of suspected fraudulent safety certification and parts. The Portuguese investigation is ongoing and last week authorities searched ten locations across Portugal and made three arrests with SFO officers in attendance.
Zamora Yrala will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday 2 June 2025.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), said:
Planes were grounded, and significant disruption was caused, today’s charges are the outcome of a focussed and fast paced investigation.
I’m proud that we’ve acted swiftly, together with our Europeans partners, to bring this important case to charge in just 19 months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-charges-global-aircraft-parts-supplier-with-fraud-offence
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation02/05/2025 13:05:00
The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.
SFO sets out route for businesses to avoid prosecution24/04/2025 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today launched new guidance for corporates about self-reporting, co-operation and Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs).
UK insurer charged with bribery in Ecuador17/04/2025 12:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today accused a UK insurance company of failing to prevent international bribery.
Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan04/04/2025 13:05:00
The SFO has published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and with domestic and international partners.
Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan03/04/2025 15:20:00
The SFO today published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and working ‘more vigorously’ with domestic and international partners.
Initial findings of our e-discovery review04/02/2025 13:20:00
Our Interim Director of Legal Services Matthew Wagstaff provides an update on our ongoing review of our use of e-discovery software.
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case21/01/2025 13:05:00
The SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case17/01/2025 16:25:00
Today the SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.