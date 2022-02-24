Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO investigates Arena Television Limited
The SFO is conducting a criminal investigation into the business practices of individuals associated with Arena Television Limited and its linked entities.
Three sites were searched this morning by the SFO with support from the NCA. Two individuals have been arrested and are being questioned.
These searches and arrests form part of wider investigative activity being undertaken by the SFO in relation to this matter.
As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2022/02/23/sfo-investigates-arena-television-limited/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO investigation delivers over £200,000 compensation for the people of Nigeria22/02/2022 13:05:00
Over £200,000 in compensation obtained by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler Energy PLC, will be given to the people of Nigeria after a UK-Nigeria Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday.
SFO secures confiscation against former Petrofac executive16/12/2021 13:05:00
Following a hearing yesterday at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secured a confiscation order worth over £140,000 against former senior Petrofac executive, David Lufkin.
SFO arrests flight-risk suspect in car-leasing investigation21/10/2021 13:05:00
Earlier this morning, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), supported by Surrey Police, arrested a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the Raedex Consortium.
Serious Fraud Office secures third set of Petrofac bribery convictions05/10/2021 13:33:00
Petrofac Limited has been ordered to pay GBP 77 million after the SFO secured further convictions in its investigation into bribery and corruption at the Jersey-registered energy services company.
SFO announces investigation into £150m investment schemes after dawn raid30/09/2021 16:38:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating the Alpha and Green Park group of companies for suspected fraud in relation to the companies’ student accommodation and holiday park developments.
SFO statement on Petrofac charges27/09/2021 14:38:00
SFO statement given recenrtly (24 September 2021) on Petrofac charges.
SFO traces and seizes additional funds from Shropshire training contract fraudsters31/08/2021 16:25:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured increased confiscation orders against Silinder Singh Sidhu and Paul Kent, two men convicted in 2010 of rigging further education and training contracts operated through the Shropshire Learning Skills Council (SLSC).
SFO charges five persons with bribery and money laundering19/08/2021 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged five individuals with bribery and money laundering in relation to the suspected payment of bribes to win contracts within the UK construction sector.