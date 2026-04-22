SFO launch appeal into suspected home heating & insulation fraud

The SFO launches public appeal and searches six sites across the UK as it announces new investigation into three companies delivering ECO4 contracts.

The SFO is investigating allegations of fraud by three UK companies in relation to Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4), a UK government energy efficiency scheme designed to tackle fuel poverty and help reduce carbon emissions.

At the heart of the investigation are allegations that Warmfront, JJ Crump and South Coast Installation Services were involved in a sophisticated conspiracy across the country to undermine a government scheme by submitting claims where little or no work was undertaken. It is suspected that energy companies were defrauded of at least £44 million in this way.

Working with the National Crime Agency, the SFO conducted a major operation across the UK with investigators arresting four people on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, searching four homes in Cannock, Wolverhampton, Chilworth, and Southwell. Two commercial sites were also searched at Cannock and Killamarsh.

Public Appeal

We are appealing for information on Cannock-based Warmfront, Sheffield-based JJ Crump, and Fareham-based South Coast Installation Services in connection with ECO4 projects between 2022 and 2024.

If you have any information or witnessed anything concerning, please get in touch. All information will be treated in confidence. Contact the SFO via email at:confidential@sfo.gov.uk.

Graham McNulty QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, said:

This scheme was designed to reduce carbon emissions, help households cut costs and stay warm – instead in many cases we suspect little or no work was done. We are particularly keen to hear from installers and assessors who worked on these contracts and know what really happened. Our door is open, and coming forward is the right thing to do.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

This scheme was meant to tackle fuel poverty and improve people’s homes. Instead, the Serious Fraud Office is investigating claims £44m in public money was paid to companies that allegedly did little more than submit false invoices for work they failed to carry out. I am sickened by those who want to profit off the back of a scheme designed to help vulnerable people, and I’m confident the SFO’s investigation into allegations of substantial fraud will deliver the answers victims and the public deserve.

This operation is part of Operation Henhouse, a UK-wide campaign tackling fraud.

The SFO understands that Warmfront was sold in 2024 and now trades under new management not connected to this investigation.