Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation
The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.
The target of the investigation is UK company Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction firm Mace Group.
The operation included a search of a suspect’s premises recently by Monaco authorities with assistance from the SFO.
Individuals at Blu-3 are suspected of paying over £3 million of bribes to former associates of Mace Group in relation to the construction of a data centre in the Netherlands for the technology giant Microsoft.
More than 70 SFO staff searched four homes and one commercial property across London, Kent, Surrey and Somerset recently to seize evidence. Three individuals were arrested for questioning.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP attended one of the arrests in North London this morning.
The recent operation and our continuing investigation is supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, recently said:
“Paying bribes to do business undermines our financial markets, the reputation of British companies and the rule of law and will not be tolerated.
“Today’s action is a reminder that we will take rapid and robust action to tackle suspected bribery and corruption wherever it appears – at home and overseas.”
Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP recently said:
“Bribery undermines the values of fairness and playing by the rules, and hurts individuals, businesses, and our wider economy.”
“As part of our Plan for Change, this Government is committed to tackling all forms of bribery to protect working people and ensure criminals are brought to justice.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-opens-european-data-centre-bribery-investigation
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO sets out route for businesses to avoid prosecution24/04/2025 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today launched new guidance for corporates about self-reporting, co-operation and Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs).
UK insurer charged with bribery in Ecuador17/04/2025 12:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today accused a UK insurance company of failing to prevent international bribery.
Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan04/04/2025 13:05:00
The SFO has published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and with domestic and international partners.
Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan03/04/2025 15:20:00
The SFO today published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and working ‘more vigorously’ with domestic and international partners.
Initial findings of our e-discovery review04/02/2025 13:20:00
Our Interim Director of Legal Services Matthew Wagstaff provides an update on our ongoing review of our use of e-discovery software.
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case21/01/2025 13:05:00
The SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case17/01/2025 16:25:00
Today the SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.
SFO Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE31/12/2024 11:05:00
Serious Fraud Office Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE for Services to the Administration of Justice.