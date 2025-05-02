SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation

The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.

The target of the investigation is UK company Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction firm Mace Group.

The operation included a search of a suspect’s premises recently by Monaco authorities with assistance from the SFO.

Individuals at Blu-3 are suspected of paying over £3 million of bribes to former associates of Mace Group in relation to the construction of a data centre in the Netherlands for the technology giant Microsoft.

More than 70 SFO staff searched four homes and one commercial property across London, Kent, Surrey and Somerset recently to seize evidence. Three individuals were arrested for questioning.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP attended one of the arrests in North London this morning.

The recent operation and our continuing investigation is supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, recently said:

“Paying bribes to do business undermines our financial markets, the reputation of British companies and the rule of law and will not be tolerated. “Today’s action is a reminder that we will take rapid and robust action to tackle suspected bribery and corruption wherever it appears – at home and overseas.”

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP recently said: