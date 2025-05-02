Friday 02 May 2025 @ 13:05
Serious Fraud Office
Printable version

SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation

The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.  

The target of the investigation is UK company Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction firm Mace Group.  

The operation included a search of a suspect’s premises recently by Monaco authorities with assistance from the SFO.  

Individuals at Blu-3 are suspected of paying over £3 million of bribes to former associates of Mace Group in relation to the construction of a data centre in the Netherlands for the technology giant Microsoft.  

More than 70 SFO staff searched four homes and one commercial property across London, Kent, Surrey and Somerset recently to seize evidence. Three individuals were arrested for questioning. 

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP attended one of the arrests in North London this morning.  

The recent operation and our continuing investigation is supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA).   

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, recently said:   

“Paying bribes to do business undermines our financial markets, the reputation of British companies and the rule of law and will not be tolerated.   

“Today’s action is a reminder that we will take rapid and robust action to tackle suspected bribery and corruption wherever it appears – at home and overseas.”

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP recently said:   

“Bribery undermines the values of fairness and playing by the rules, and hurts individuals, businesses, and our wider economy.”

“As part of our Plan for Change, this Government is committed to tackling all forms of bribery to protect working people and ensure criminals are brought to justice.”

 

Channel website: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-opens-european-data-centre-bribery-investigation

Share this article

Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office

SFO sets out route for businesses to avoid prosecution

24/04/2025 13:05:00

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today launched new guidance for corporates about self-reporting, co-operation and Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs).

UK insurer charged with bribery in Ecuador

17/04/2025 12:05:00

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today accused a UK insurance company of failing to prevent international bribery.

Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan

04/04/2025 13:05:00

The SFO has published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and with domestic and international partners.

Serious Fraud Office sets out next steps in ambitious plan

03/04/2025 15:20:00

The SFO today published its plan for the year ahead focusing on using new tools, enhancing its intelligence capacity and working ‘more vigorously’ with domestic and international partners.  

Initial findings of our e-discovery review

04/02/2025 13:20:00

Our Interim Director of Legal Services Matthew Wagstaff provides an update on our ongoing review of our use of e-discovery software.

SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case

21/01/2025 13:05:00

The SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud. 

SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case

17/01/2025 16:25:00

Today the SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.  

SFO Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE

31/12/2024 11:05:00

Serious Fraud Office Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE for Services to the Administration of Justice.

Serious Fraud Office launches 2025 Trainee Investigator Programme

23/12/2024 14:15:00

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened applications for its 2025 Trainee Investigators Programme.

Latest Report: AI, digital transformation, and vulnerable customers