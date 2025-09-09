Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO secures £1.1 million with first Unexplained Wealth Order
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secures first Unexplained Wealth Order following sale of Lake District property.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured £1.1 million from the sale of a Lake District house in an investigation involving its first use of an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO).
Investigators traced criminal funds to a five-bedroom property called ‘Hope Springs House’ belonging to Claire Schools, ex-wife of convicted fraudster Timothy Schools.
The house, which includes a two-bedroom lodge and views of Lakeland Fells, was purchased using money from School’s former husband’s multi-million-pound investment scheme fraud involving no win, no fee law firms.
The UWO was granted at the High Court in January this year, with Claire Schools selling the property in April.
Schools’ ex-husband, Timothy, was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 14 years in prison for defrauding investors via a scheme that sold investment in legal cases.
Timothy Schools diverted funds from the scheme to himself, receiving over £19 million in benefits.
After Schools was convicted, he conceded he had transferred £1,083,067 in proceeds of crime to others, mainly family members.
The SFO’s investigation into Timothy Schools’ assets is ongoing with the next hearing scheduled for 26th September at City of London Magistrates’ Court.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, said:
We will use all the tools at our disposal to recover proceeds of crime from those associates and family members who seek to benefit from the criminal activity of others.
Unexplained wealth orders offer investigative opportunities to pursue assets on behalf of victims and taxpayers. This is our first successful use of this legislation and it certainly won’t be the last.
The Solicitor General Rt Hon Ellie Reeves MP said:
Fraud is a pernicious crime. It hurts individuals and businesses, and harms business confidence.
I welcome the SFO’s successful recovery of more than £1 million from a convicted fraudster – one of the first law enforcement bodies to use such powers. This is money that will go straight back to the public purse and deny a prolific fraudster’s family benefiting from his criminal activities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-secures-11-million-with-first-unexplained-wealth-order
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
New measures to tackle fraud come into effect02/09/2025 11:16:00
New corporate criminal offence of 'failure to prevent fraud' will hold large organisations to account if they profit from fraud.
Serious Fraud Office’s counsel rates increase from 1 September29/08/2025 13:05:00
We are pleased to announce that counsel rates will increase from the start of September.
SFO charges six in complex pension fraud investigation24/07/2025 17:10:00
Suspected criminality involves £75 million invested into storage units.
Response to Supreme Court judgment24/07/2025 13:05:00
A statement given yesterday by the Serious Fraud Office on R v Hayes and R v Palombo.
SFO freezes over 10K in crypto assets from Arena TV’s CEO18/07/2025 12:05:00
SFO has frozen £10,865.76 in Bitcoin and £289.30 in USDC (value at the time of freezing) in cryptocurrency belonging to Arena TV's CEO, Richard Yeowart.
SFO and DOJ affirm commitment to joint working to tackle crime30/06/2025 10:10:00
The Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) met with the Head of the Criminal Division at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week as part of strengthening their important partnership in tackling financial crime.
SFO's top accountant awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours16/06/2025 11:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office is delighted to announce that Nick Stroud, Head of Forensic Accountancy, has been awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list.
SFO investigates alleged multi-million-pound council fraud05/06/2025 12:05:00
Serious Fraud Office announces investigation into Rockfire Investment Finance Plc.