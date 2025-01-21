SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case

The SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.

At the High Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (17 January 2024) secured its first Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO), as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100 million fraud.

The property is valued at around £1.5 million and is owned by Claire Schools, the ex-wife of the convicted solicitor Timothy Schools, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2022.

The SFO successfully secured an order recently to freeze the property to ensure that, if sold, the proceeds are secured. Ms Schools has also been ordered to produce information about how the property was obtained within 28 days. The SFO may use this information to bring a case to seize the house at a later date.

This order follows the confiscation of a further £1 million from Schools in a hearing at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month.

A UWO is an investigative tool used to determine the source of funding for an asset, where there is reasonable suspicion that it was acquired with the proceeds of crime. If the recipient fails to prove that the asset was acquired legitimately, the SFO may apply to seize it at the High Court.

This is the first UWO used by the SFO since they were introduced by parliament in 2017. The SFO is the second law enforcement authority to ever use the tool.

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), recently said: