Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case
The SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.
At the High Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (17 January 2024) secured its first Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO), as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100 million fraud.
The property is valued at around £1.5 million and is owned by Claire Schools, the ex-wife of the convicted solicitor Timothy Schools, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2022.
The SFO successfully secured an order recently to freeze the property to ensure that, if sold, the proceeds are secured. Ms Schools has also been ordered to produce information about how the property was obtained within 28 days. The SFO may use this information to bring a case to seize the house at a later date.
This order follows the confiscation of a further £1 million from Schools in a hearing at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month.
A UWO is an investigative tool used to determine the source of funding for an asset, where there is reasonable suspicion that it was acquired with the proceeds of crime. If the recipient fails to prove that the asset was acquired legitimately, the SFO may apply to seize it at the High Court.
This is the first UWO used by the SFO since they were introduced by parliament in 2017. The SFO is the second law enforcement authority to ever use the tool.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), recently said:
This is a milestone case for the SFO and follows on from last week’s successful £1 million recovery to go back to the victims in this case.
Wherever criminal assets have been hidden or dispersed, we will progress our investigations with determination and explore new methods to recover funds for victims and the public purse.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-secures-first-unexplained-wealth-order-in-100m-fraud-case
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO secures first Unexplained Wealth Order in £100m fraud case17/01/2025 16:25:00
Today the SFO secured its first UWO as it seeks to recover a Lake District property believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of a £100m fraud.
SFO Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE31/12/2024 11:05:00
Serious Fraud Office Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE for Services to the Administration of Justice.
Serious Fraud Office launches 2025 Trainee Investigator Programme23/12/2024 14:15:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened applications for its 2025 Trainee Investigators Programme.
Five charged by SFO over collapse of law firm Axiom Ince20/12/2024 13:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office today charged five men following the collapse of the law firm Axiom Ince and alleged improper use of over £60 million of client money.
Public appeal for information on organised crime network13/12/2024 11:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is appealing for information from the public in relation to a complex timeshare services scheme it believes was operated by an organised crime network.
Convicted fraudster handed fifth prison sentence09/12/2024 13:25:00
Dr Gerald Martin Smith has been imprisoned for an additional 13 months for obstructing the SFO from seizing his properties on behalf of the taxpayer.
Fraud crackdown as government provides funding to SFO11/11/2024 09:27:00
New asset confiscation enforcement team and upgrade to SFO’s disclosure technology outlined in the budget in a bid to crackdown on fraud says Attorney General.
Changes to reporting fraud to the SFO29/10/2024 14:20:00
The Serious Fraud Office is working with City of London police to make it easier for victims to report fraud.
Six former Glencore employees appear in court charged with bribery offences10/09/2024 16:25:00
Today, six former employees of commodities giant Glencore appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiring to make corrupt payments to benefit their company’s oil operations in West Africa.