SFO Security Head Awarded OBE in New Year Honours

Serious Fraud Office Head of Departmental Security Unit receives OBE.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is delighted to announce that Narinder Shergill, who leads our Departmental Security Unit, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List 2026 for Services to the Administration of Justice.

Since joining the SFO in 2014, Narinder has been instrumental in delivering security risk management and ensuring the safety and security of the organisation as it pursues complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases.

Speaking about her OBE, Narinder Shergill said:

For someone who left school without A-levels or a degree, being recognised at this level proves that hard work, integrity, and resilience matter more than where you start. This is an achievement for me, my community, my team and my family. My parents will be so proud that I have received this honour for my dedication and hard work. This achievement isn’t just mine; it’s a reflection of their hard work and the opportunities they embraced for their family.

Narinder began her career in security operations at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), where she worked for over two decades before joining the SFO. She has since received two SFO commendations for her work.

Under her guidance, the Departmental Security Unit has maintained the highest standards of protection for the organisation’s sensitive work.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, said: