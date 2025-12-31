Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO Security Head Awarded OBE in New Year Honours
Serious Fraud Office Head of Departmental Security Unit receives OBE.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is delighted to announce that Narinder Shergill, who leads our Departmental Security Unit, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List 2026 for Services to the Administration of Justice.
Since joining the SFO in 2014, Narinder has been instrumental in delivering security risk management and ensuring the safety and security of the organisation as it pursues complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases.
Speaking about her OBE, Narinder Shergill said:
For someone who left school without A-levels or a degree, being recognised at this level proves that hard work, integrity, and resilience matter more than where you start.
This is an achievement for me, my community, my team and my family. My parents will be so proud that I have received this honour for my dedication and hard work. This achievement isn’t just mine; it’s a reflection of their hard work and the opportunities they embraced for their family.
Narinder began her career in security operations at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), where she worked for over two decades before joining the SFO. She has since received two SFO commendations for her work.
Under her guidance, the Departmental Security Unit has maintained the highest standards of protection for the organisation’s sensitive work.
Director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave QPM, said:
This recognises years of exceptional work protecting our organisation and its investigations from those who would seek to compromise them.
Narinder’s leadership of our Security Unit has been instrumental in allowing our casework teams to pursue complex fraud and corruption cases safely and effectively.
On behalf of everyone at the SFO, I congratulate Narinder on this well-earned honour.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-security-head-awarded-obe-in-new-year-honours
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
Serious Fraud Office and Five Eyes on foreign bribery indicators22/12/2025 13:15:00
International taskforce releases indicators to help businesses and professionals detect corruption
SFO to secure over £900,000 from fraudster David Kennedy18/12/2025 16:05:00
Former Axiom Legal Financing Fund manager ordered to repay millions to investors.
Report Fraud: New service from City of London Police04/12/2025 17:10:00
How to report cyber crime and fraud is changing.
SFO secures conviction in international aircraft fraud02/12/2025 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has secured the conviction of the director of AOG Technics, a company that sold aircraft engine parts with forged documentation.
Refreshed guidance to evaluate Corporate Compliance26/11/2025 14:20:00
Serious Fraud Office publishes updated guidance for corporates setting out transparently when, why and how it will evaluate a compliance programme.
SFO announces investigation into $28 million crypto scheme20/11/2025 17:20:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) launches first major cryptocurrency investigation into suspected fraud.
SFO to move to Canary Wharf19/11/2025 09:15:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will relocate to new headquarters in Canary Wharf next year.
Serious Fraud Office prosecutor wins economic crime award12/11/2025 15:05:00
SFO case controller recognised at Tackling Economic Crime Awards.