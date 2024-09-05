SFO seizes 12 suspected luxury watches linked to care home investigation

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (03 September 2024) executed a search warrant and seized 12 potentially luxury watches at a home in Dorset as part of a proceeds of crime investigation, related to a suspected £76 million care home fraud.

SFO officers, with support from Dorset Police, attended a home in Dorset where they recovered watches branded as Patek Philippe, Rolex and Hublot, worth over £500,000 if authentic.

A warrant was obtained on suspicion that evidence and items including luxury watches, that may have been acquired using the proceeds of crime, were being stored at the property.

In March, the SFO announced an investigation into the UK registered property developer Carlauren Group, arresting three people and raiding two properties.

The group collapsed into administration in November 2019, leaving elderly residents to vacate their homes and more than 600 investors out of pocket. Over four years, the company purchased 23 properties across the UK, offering an annual 10% return on investment in its renovation of these properties into high-end care homes. Only nine were ever operational.

The watches will be taken to a secure storage location before being authenticated and valued. If the watches are found to be fake, they may be destroyed.

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently said:

“We work hard to recover criminal assets and prevent suspected offenders from enjoying – or concealing – the spoils of their crimes. “Many investors remain affected by the collapse of the Carlauren Group and we are progressing our investigation at pace to deliver justice for them.”

