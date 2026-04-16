SFO sets out ambitions for year ahead

Director presents roadmap for organisation at first public event.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today publishes its Business Plan for 2026-27, setting out how it will invest in intelligence and technology, and strengthen its international partnerships to fight complex fraud, bribery and corruption.

Marking the midway point of the SFO’s five-year strategy, the plan builds on a year of significant progress, including deepened international partnerships, updated corporate guidance and the largest executive action in the SFO’s recent history with the announcement of its investigation into social housing company Home Reit.

Speaking at the GIR Live: Annual Investigations Meeting, Director Graham McNulty QPM will say:

This plan makes clear our ambition and focus on our priorities, including intelligence-led investigations, innovative modern tools and effective disclosure. While the complex nature of our cases means investigations can be lengthy, we are determined to increase the pace and efficiency of our work.

Backed by £8.3m of additional funding, the SFO will invest in proactive intelligence to intervene earlier and with greater precision. From exploring new AI opportunities and expanded cryptoasset capabilities to automated translation tools, the SFO is deploying modern technology to make its operations more focused and effective.

In May, the SFO will host the International Economic Crime Conference, bringing together law enforcement and prosecution agencies from across the world to share best practice and deepen cooperation.

The conference follows the formation of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce with France’s Parquet National Financier and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland in March 2025.

The SFO will also play an active role in UK criminal justice reform, working with central Government to deliver the UK Anti-Corruption Strategy, and will relocate to new premises in Canary Wharf, where it will work alongside regulatory partners to reinforce the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business.

Read the full SFO Business Plan 2026-27 (PDF, 1.74 MB, 9 pages)