Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO sets out ambitions for year ahead
Director presents roadmap for organisation at first public event.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today publishes its Business Plan for 2026-27, setting out how it will invest in intelligence and technology, and strengthen its international partnerships to fight complex fraud, bribery and corruption.
Marking the midway point of the SFO’s five-year strategy, the plan builds on a year of significant progress, including deepened international partnerships, updated corporate guidance and the largest executive action in the SFO’s recent history with the announcement of its investigation into social housing company Home Reit.
Speaking at the GIR Live: Annual Investigations Meeting, Director Graham McNulty QPM will say:
This plan makes clear our ambition and focus on our priorities, including intelligence-led investigations, innovative modern tools and effective disclosure.
While the complex nature of our cases means investigations can be lengthy, we are determined to increase the pace and efficiency of our work.
Backed by £8.3m of additional funding, the SFO will invest in proactive intelligence to intervene earlier and with greater precision. From exploring new AI opportunities and expanded cryptoasset capabilities to automated translation tools, the SFO is deploying modern technology to make its operations more focused and effective.
In May, the SFO will host the International Economic Crime Conference, bringing together law enforcement and prosecution agencies from across the world to share best practice and deepen cooperation.
The conference follows the formation of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Taskforce with France’s Parquet National Financier and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland in March 2025.
The SFO will also play an active role in UK criminal justice reform, working with central Government to deliver the UK Anti-Corruption Strategy, and will relocate to new premises in Canary Wharf, where it will work alongside regulatory partners to reinforce the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business.
Read the full SFO Business Plan 2026-27 (PDF, 1.74 MB, 9 pages)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-sets-out-ambitions-for-year-ahead
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO set to secure £280,000 from convicted fraudster David Ames25/02/2026 16:15:00
The SFO has secured its first recovery order against David Ames, who defrauded thousands through the Harlequin timeshare scheme.
SFO secures 4-year prison sentence for aircraft parts fraud24/02/2026 13:05:00
Director jailed for scheme that deceived aviation industry.
Update on the Serious Fraud Office’s e-discovery review13/02/2026 13:05:00
Our Director of Operations Emma Luxton provides information on our review of past e-discovery software.
Ex-LCF CEO and wife admit to multiple breaches of court order29/01/2026 17:20:00
SFO action results in Michael and Debbie Thomson held in contempt.
SFO charges two in Safe Hands Plans investigation22/01/2026 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office has today charged two in its investigation into suspected fraud at Safe Hands Plans Ltd. and parent company SHP Capital Holdings Ltd.
SFO secures three convictions for £70 million investment fraud19/01/2026 12:10:00
Three former directors of Ethical Forestry Limited plead guilty following a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into a £70 million investment scheme fraud.
SFO announces investigation in social housing sector15/01/2026 09:10:00
The SFO has arrested six people and searched seven sites in connection with a fraud and bribery investigation into the past management of Home REIT.
SFO returns £400,000 to victims of global email fraud08/01/2026 15:05:00
Nine fraud victims to be compensated 24 years after the crime following innovative SFO technique.