SFO Steps Up Investigation into Gupta Businesses
On Wednesday 27 April, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.
The operation was coordinated from the SFO headquarters on Trafalgar Square. Teams attended trading addresses earlier this morning, issuing Section 2 notices to request documents including company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the SFO’s investigation.
Investigators spoke with executives at multiple addresses, who co-operated with the operation.
As the investigation is ongoing, the SFO can provide no further comment.
Notes to Editors:
- In May 2021, the SFO announced an investigation into suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd.
- Sites were visited across England, Scotland and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2022/04/27/sfo-steps-up-investigation-into-gupta-businesses/
