SFO Steps Up Investigation into Gupta Businesses

On Wednesday 27 April, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.

The operation was coordinated from the SFO headquarters on Trafalgar Square. Teams attended trading addresses earlier this morning, issuing Section 2 notices to request documents including company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the SFO’s investigation.

Investigators spoke with executives at multiple addresses, who co-operated with the operation.

As the investigation is ongoing, the SFO can provide no further comment.

