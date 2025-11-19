Serious Fraud Office
SFO to move to Canary Wharf
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will relocate to new headquarters in Canary Wharf next year.
The move to Cabot Square will provide modern offices that enhance our operational capability and provide a better working environment for all our employees.
The building is already a base for other Government organisations, including the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Office of Rail and Road.
Funding for the office move was agreed in the Spending Review earlier this year. The move supports our commitment to a productive and agile state.
Graham McNulty, Chief Operating Officer, yesterday said:
This move will be an investment in our future, providing accommodation that supports our unique operational needs as we continue our important work tackling serious fraud, bribery and corruption.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has been based at the Canadian High Commission, in Cockspur Street, SW1, since 2012.
SFO employees are expected to begin moving into the property from late 2026 onwards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-to-move-to-canary-wharf
