Shadow Climate Change Minister commends National Lottery-funded community climate action in Sheffield’s Whirlow Brook Park
A Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, was praised by Shadow Climate Change Minister and Sheffield Hallam MP, Oliva Blake, last weekend for their work supporting local communities to take climate action.
On Saturday 12 March, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park launched its new project ‘Adapting our park & our community to climate change’, made possible thanks to £8,450 in National Lottery funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
Speaking of the event, Olivia Blake MP, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Friends of Whirlow Brook Park have been rewarded with National lottery funding for their hard work bringing together the community and protecting the park from climate change. It was brilliant to be a part of the launch event and hear more about the plans to research, educate and make positive changes to enhance the resilience of this important green space in Sheffield.”
Over 75 local residents celebrated as event host local councillor Colin Ross was joined by John Mothersole, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund England Committee, to congratulate the group on its funding, which is made possible thanks to National Lottery players.
The project is using the National Lottery funding to climate proof Whirlow Brook park, both with by planting new tress and reducing short-mown grass areas as well as educating park users and others in the community as to how they can adapt their own gardening habits. Friends of Whirlow Brook Park will also work with Sheffield Hallam University and the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust to undertake research and a demonstration project to slow the flow of the Limb Brook using natural interventions.
John Mothersole, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund England Committee, said: “Communities have a big role to play in climate change – even small steps can make a big difference. Here in Sheffield Friends of Whirlow Brook Park is a fantastic local group that, thanks to National Lottery funding, will bring people together to take climate action, helping to move the UK move towards net zero and supporting communities prosper and thrive.”
Shelagh Woolliscroft Chair of The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park said: “The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park are delighted to receive funding from the National Lottery’s ‘Together for Our Planet’ programme. It will give our community the skills both to anticipate and also to mitigate the effects of climate change in the future and give us a road map for at least the next twenty years.”
Councillor, Colin Ross, of Dore and Totley ward, said: “This initiative by the Friends Group and funded by the National Lottery is showing the way forward. We all need to be aware of the steps that we can take collectively and individually to help tackle climate change. Whilst each initiative in itself will not make a huge difference, added together they can cumulatively make a big impact. We hope this scheme will encourage many people to modify their habits and follow this lead.”
Friends of Whirlow Brook Park has received National Lottery funding from Together For Our Planet – a programme that support hundreds of communities across the UK to take action on climate change and build on the legacy of COP26.
Thanks to National Lottery players, since 2016, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £397 million through more than 6,000 grants which involve environmental action, including action on waste and consumption, energy, transport, food, and the natural environment. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week across the UK for good causes.
To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk and www.Friendsofwhirlowbrookpark.org.uk
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we support people and communities to prosper and thrive.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.
Our funding has a positive impact and makes a difference to people’s lives. We support projects focused on things that matter, including economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach Net Zero by 2050.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects - 255 projects per postcode area.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-03-14/shadow-climate-change-minister-commends-national-lottery-funded-community-climate
