Shadow education secretary talks democracy and elections with local pupils

Pupils at Knole Academy School in Sevenoaks have been talking to their local MP about voting, registering to vote and their democratic rights.

The session, hosted by the Electoral Commission, saw sixth form and year 11 pupils discussing democracy, and putting questions to Laura Trott MP about her role and experience.

Research shows that young people say that hearing from MPs and other elected representatives is one of the best ways for them to learn more about politics.

The visit was part of the Commission’s work to ensure future generations have the confidence and knowledge to participate in elections. It provides impartial resources to help young people learn about elections and democracy, and supports teachers to deliver lessons and workshops on the topic.

The Commission has called for changes to the English curriculum to ensure all young people have the opportunity to learn more about democracy at school. Ahead of the UK Government’s plans to lower the voting age to 16, the Commission is calling for democratic education to be embedded in the curriculum so that young people are prepared to cast their vote confidently.

Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks, said:

“It was great to today visit Knole Academy and speak with the pupils about the role politics plays in their lives, both locally and nationally. They asked many excellent questions, and I hope will getting involved when the time comes for them to vote."

Chloe Craig (Head Girl), 17, who took part in the activities, said:

"I thought today was a really interesting opportunity to get to talk about politics in a different way. Especially at my age as we don't talk about it with each other.

"It is inevitable at some point in our life we will vote. It's important to learn about democracy as this is how we get to choose our leaders."

Josh Rye, 15, who took part in the activities, said:

“It was really interesting to meet with our local MP and get to learn about what they do day-to-day and the power they have.

"It's important to learn about voting because we all have a voice and it gives us the power to influence change in the country."

Sam Hartley, Director of Policy, Research and Voter Engagement at the Electoral Commission, said:

“We know that young people want to hear directly from elected representatives and people who work in politics to learn more about what they do. Politics and democracy impact everything around them. Good democratic education is key to deepening young people’s understanding of elections and giving them the confidence to participate.

“I saw the students from Knole Academy learning valuable information about taking part in our democracy, and I hope they now feel empowered to vote in future elections.”

Educators and students can access the free resources from the Electoral Commission website at https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/learning.

