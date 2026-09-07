Shape plans for a new clean energy company, owned by Wales, to benefit Wales.

Proposals for a new public energy company aims to keep the benefits of our abundant energy sources in Wales

It could help bring down energy costs over the longer term.

Energy Minister says: “It’s about cheaper, cleaner energy that is made and owned in Wales.”

A consultation launched today, sets out proposals for a single national public energy company. The company would bring together existing energy organisations and help ensure that more of the economic benefits from Wales’s energy resources flow to people, communities, businesses and public services in Wales.

Wales has some of the best renewable energy resources in Europe. The proposed company would aim to increase Welsh ownership of energy projects and help communities, businesses and public services make better use of energy produced in Wales.

The company would not replace existing energy suppliers or directly set household energy prices. However, increasing Welsh ownership of energy projects could help reduce energy costs over time and ensure more money is reinvested in Welsh communities and public services.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

Wales has huge potential to generate clean energy from our natural resources. We want to make sure the benefits of that energy are felt by people and communities across Wales, both in jobs and growth but eventually in lower bills too. Wales is on the verge of a second (or another) energy revolution and this time we want to make sure we keep more of the benefits here. This consultation is about how we can build a stronger Welsh energy sector, support local ownership and create lasting value for future generations. It’s about cheaper, cleaner energy that is made and owned in Wales. We want to hear from people, communities, businesses and organisations across Wales about how this company should work and what it should deliver.

While the proposals laid out in this consultation aim to cut energy bills in the future, the Welsh Government is using every tool available to them to help households cope with their energy bills. This year we are investing more than £37 million in our Nest scheme to help low-income families escape cold, damp conditions, and continue to invest in direct support through fuel vouchers and heating assistance.

The Claim What’s Yours service helps people check their eligibility for extra income and guide them through the claiming process. For free, confidential, advice, call 0800 702 2020.

The Nest advice line is open to everyone, offering tips on actions people can take themselves to reduce energy costs as well as assessing eligibility for free energy efficiency measures. Call free on 0808 808 2244.

The consultation is open until 30 November 2026.

People can take part online at: Formation of a consolidated Welsh public energy company | GOV.WALES

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