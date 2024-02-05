Shaping positive masculinity

First Minister kickstarts conversation to promote a positive vision for a fairer society.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has held a roundtable with practitioners and leaders who are working to promote positive masculinity in their broader approach to achieving equality across our communities.

This involves highlighting to boys and men the benefits that positive masculinity can provide for their everyday lives including mental health and wellbeing as well as positive relations. It also includes highlighting the harm that can be caused by negative behaviours associated with ‘toxic masculinity’ which may also manifest itself in sexism, misogyny and abuse or violence against women and girls.

In his Programme for Government speech, the First Minister committed to leading on this issue.

