Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Sharaz: doing high-profile maths
Sharaz is one of our graduates in Cyber and Information Systems (CIS) who joined with a Masters in Mathematics.
Joining the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has been a wonderful experience for Sharaz. He talks favourably about his work and the people here:
“It’s been great to use my mathematics without going down the corporate finance path. I get to do higher-level, more interesting maths.
“My work is split between projects. Some have mature technology which has immediate real-life impact and others are more long-term research-level projects. It’s so satisfying to really delve into an idea. Having a mix really keeps things varied.”
And his co-workers are pretty good too:
“My colleagues are so interesting. Working alongside well-known scientists as a fresh graduate is very exciting. One colleague spent 20 years in academia researching Astrophysics. He’s great to be around and I love to absorb his knowledge and enthusiasm.
“The people at Dstl are very friendly and helpful. As a new member of the team you’re welcomed into the social circle. It’s flexible and inclusive and I’m happy to be working for the public sector.”
Sharaz has also been supported by his team leader to work towards a promotion; guiding him on training and how to impress at interview.
His advice for math graduates exploring their options:
“To anyone studying mathematics I would definitely recommend Dstl for a graduate role. You’re able to use more interesting, complicated mathematics. Whatever your specialism (dynamics, probability or algebra) there are lots of interesting opportunities here – and there aren’t many other places you can do those in such depth.”
Find out more about our CIS division
Find out how to become a graduate or student at Dstl and explore our current job opportunities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/sharaz-doing-high-profile-maths
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
New capability agreement with Microsoft09/11/2023 14:20:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory's (Dstl) agreement with Microsoft aims to deliver safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Beach landing trials help develop future AI capabilities31/10/2023 13:17:00
One of the largest maritime artificial intelligence data capture trials has taken place in Hampshire, enabling the development of new AI products for Defence.
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance for Explosives and Drugs Detection30/10/2023 10:15:00
The Defence and Security Accelerator is seeking technological solutions to detect Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Signals with atomic magnetometers and modelling/studies on radiation induced Electron Spin Resonance measurements
From math grad to analyst, meet Stella18/10/2023 10:10:10
Evolving from graduate to Dstl analyst, straight into developing herself and supporting others. Stella now leads our new starters support network.
UK research into mine detecting drones could change land warfare16/10/2023 12:10:00
Drones equipped with cutting-edge sensors to detect ground mines and explosives are being researched by UK scientists and could alter the face of land warfare.
New £88 million sensing equipment to protect UK Armed Forces06/10/2023 14:22:00
New technology with capability to detect, identify and monitor the presence of toxic industrial chemicals and chemical warfare agents to be operational by 2028.
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance for Explosives and Drugs Detection04/10/2023 11:10:00
The Defence and Security Accelerator is seeking technological solutions to detect Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Signals with atomic magnetometers and modelling/studies on radiation induced Electron Spin Resonance measurements
X-ray robot could save lives on the battlefield03/10/2023 16:10:00
This tech would enable military personnel to look inside containers, including cars and walls, for hidden weapons or explosives without being near the threat.