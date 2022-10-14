Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Share how you use maths in your career and everyday life in our resource for young people
On this year’s National Numeracy Day we launched ‘Where can I go with maths?’ an interactive resource for young people aimed at connecting maths to careers, skills and everyday life.
Since May we’ve had thousands of young people use our resource and we have received some great feedback. One of the main requests was to add more career profiles. Today, we are launching a new call out for people to get their profiles added to the resource. This call out will be open until 31st October so that we can relaunch the resource in Maths Week England (14-18th November).
The ‘Where can I go with maths?’ resource aims to support young people by:
- Increasing the awareness of just how many careers use maths and how it is used in life more generally, sharing a diverse range of roles, some which might not traditionally be thought of as involving maths such as baker, special effects artist, and fashion designer.
- Highlighting transferable skills that young people can relate to and helping them recognise that they might already be utilising or developing these skills through education, hobbies, and interests.
- Showcasing how the content they are learning in school relates to careers and everyday life.
The office is sharing profiles of people who have careers that use maths or maths skills. In particular we are looking to:
- increase the amount of role models from different career pathways, for example people who have done apprenticeships.
- Hear from more people of all backgrounds. It’s important that young people can recognise themselves within the resource and feel that the careers are for ‘people like me’.
- Hear from people working in careers such as engineering, dentistry, English and the creative and hospitality industries.
If you would like to share your profile please fill out this short form which asks about how you use maths or maths skills in your career and life more generally, what sparked your interest in maths and/or your career and for you to share any career advice you might have for young people. Please also share with your networks and with anyone you think would make a great role model!
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/10/12/share-how-you-use-maths-in-your-career-and-everyday-life-in-our-resource-for-young-people/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Children’s Commissioner requests information on all strip searches of children by police forces in England and Wales14/10/2022 13:20:00
I am today requesting further information from the chief officers of all police forces in England and Wales on their practice regarding strip searches of children, using my unique statutory powers.
Better World: The road to COP 27 climate change conference in Egypt13/10/2022 15:05:00
In April 2021, I launched The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children in England, which gathered over 550,000 responses. Through The Big Ask, children told me how passionate they are about the environment, about their aspirations for a healthier planet and their concerns for the future of the natural world.
The Children’s Commissioner’s vision for childcare13/10/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner’s vision for childcare (12 October 2022).
The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Better World10/10/2022 15:38:00
In The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – children told me that they aspired to have a better, fairer world. Nearly 2 in every 5 children told me that ‘A healthy environment and planet’ was their biggest worry for the future, and 31% said that fairness in society was also a key worry.
World Mental Health Day10/10/2022 14:43:00
The 10th of October marks The World Health Organisation’s ‘World Mental Health Day’, to mobilise efforts around the world in support of mental health.
Family Review: Family Profiles kinship care10/10/2022 09:20:00
As part of our work on the Family Review, we heard from kinship care families. Kinship care is when a child lives in a family arrangement with a relative or friend instead of their parents.
Reflections from kinship carers this Kinship Care Week07/10/2022 13:10:00
This Kinship Care Week I want to highlight the amazing work that kinship carers do to provide loving and stable homes for children and to start a conversation about how we can best support them.
The Children’s Commissioner responds to the Justice Committee’s pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Victims Bill30/09/2022 13:38:00
Today the Justice Select Committee published its pre-legislative scrutiny report on the draft Victims Bill.