Children’s Commissioner
Share your family profile as part of the Children’s Commissioner’s Family Review
The Children’s Commissioner is working to build a picture of modern families in the UK as part of her Independent Family Review and she wants to share families unique stories and experiences as case studies.
We would like to invite families to contribute to this by sharing some information about their family – their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, and the support that they value the most.
Ultimately, we want to know what family means to you. These stories will show the government what real families look like in the twenty-first century.
If you want to be part of this exciting opportunity, you can share your family’s story by completing this short survey which will be open until 19th August.
The Children’s Commissioner’s Independent Family Review was commissioned by the Government in order to gain insights into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life. It will work to identify what is already done well in support for families, and where gaps may exist in current support. The Review will aim to produce a framework of principles on engaging with families, and practical resources and solutions to ensure that families get the support they need.
We share more on the Family Review page.
