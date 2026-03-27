Shared ownership is a complex part-buy, part-rent model, not always fully understood by those who enter it

Shared ownership is a long-standing and popular housing tenure model, but gaps in data means government cannot fully show if it is working for everyone, a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) finds.

Shared ownership is the largest affordable housing scheme for home ownership in the country and London and the Southeast of England have the most new shared ownership properties

Complexities with shared ownership mean customers can get caught out by issues such as increasing service charges

Limited government data means it’s difficult to assess the scheme’s overall performance

The government is strengthening leaseholders’ rights in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 and increasing security of tenure for shared owners in the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, with measures to be introduced in phases during this Parliament

Read the full report

Investigation into shared ownership

It says that complexities around service charges and the ‘staircasing’ model (whereby customers increase the proportion of the property they own rather than rent) mean many who take up the scheme don’t fully understand the longer-term financial risks.

The NAO report finds that since the closure of the Help to Buy scheme and the introduction of new restrictions on Right to Buy, shared ownership is now the largest government supported home ownership scheme for new owners.

The annual delivery of new shared ownership homes has increased over the last decade from 11,128 homes in 2014-15 to 20,353 homes in 2024-25 – last year making up 11% of the supply of all new build homes.

Customers report concerns with rising costs such as increased service charges over time, along with transaction costs that apply each time shared owners want to buy a bigger portion of their property.

The implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act, the Social and Affordable Homes Programme and changes to leasehold are designed to improve the experience of shared owners, but also add to the complex picture.

Government lacks essential data to help assess whether shared ownership remains an affordable and well-managed scheme over time.

MHCLG collects and publishes data from private registered providers and local authorities about affordable housing and shared ownership annually through the CORE (Continuous Recording of Lettings and Sales in Social Housing in England) dataset, as well as having access to other data sets that capture some aspects of shared ownership property sales and staircasing. The report finds that CORE does not have a full response rate from local authorities and private registered housing providers and MHCLG is unable to enforce collection. More and better data, the report finds, would enable MHCLG to determine whether the model is affordable over time and to assess risks across the shared ownership lifecycle.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, yesterday said:

“Shared ownership remains an important route into home ownership, but it is complex, and weaknesses in information, affordability, data quality and redress mean that government does not yet have a full understanding of how the model works for consumers.”

Read the full report

Investigation into shared ownership